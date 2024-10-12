Chandler Morris, DT Sheffield lift North Texas to 41-37 victory over Florida Atlantic

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Chandler Morris threw two of his four touchdown passes to DT Sheffield in the final…

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Chandler Morris threw two of his four touchdown passes to DT Sheffield in the final 2:38 to rally North Texas to a 41-37 victory over Florida Atlantic on Saturday night.

North Texas (5-1, 2-0 American Athletic Conference) trailed 37-27 when Morris capped an eight-play, 75-yard drive with an 8-yard scoring toss to Sheffield. North Texas got the ball back with 1:43 remaining and Morris hit Sheffield for a 3-yard touchdown at the end of a five-play drive for the lead. Shane Porter had a 34-yard run to set up a first-and-goal at the 5-yard line.

Morris completed 27 of 45 passes for 336 yards with one interception for the Mean Green. Sheffield finished with 11 catches for 126 yards.

Morris threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Dalton Carnes for the game’s first score and connected with Nick Rempert for a 25-yard touchdown and a 14-7 lead after one quarter.

Cam Fancher followed a 14-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter to Omari Hayes with scoring tosses covering 28 yards to Wyatt Sullivan and five yards to Jabari Smith in the second. Morgan Suarez added two field goals and Florida Atlantic (2-4, 0-2) took a 27-17 lead into halftime. The Owls led 34-27 heading to the final quarter.

Fancher totaled 351 yards on 22-for-30 passing with one interception for FAU. CJ Campbell Jr. carried 18 times for 89 yards and a score.

