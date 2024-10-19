Cady throws 2 TD passes, Wagner defense has 9 sacks in 14-0 win over St. Francis

NEW YORK (AP) — Jake Cady threw two touchdown passes and the Wagner defense had two interceptions and nine sacks…

NEW YORK (AP) — Jake Cady threw two touchdown passes and the Wagner defense had two interceptions and nine sacks as the Seahawks topped St. Francis (PA) 14-0 on Saturday.

Cady was 24-of-38 passing for 290 yards with an interception on the first drive for Wagner (4-4, 2-1 Northeast Conference). He had a 24-yard connection with Christian Tait to cap a 10-play, 80-yard drive int he first quarter. In the second quarter the Seahawks went 85 yards in seven plays, ending with a 31-yard pass to Chase Stafford.

St. Francis (2-5, 0-3) had two drives of significance, both ending on failed fourth-down attempts, one at the end of each half. Those drives totaled 21 plays for 115 yards. The rest of the drives produced 72 total yards, thanks to the sacks.

Nick Whitfield Jr. was 13 of 24 for 162 yards, two interceptions and five sacks. Jeff Hoenstine was 3 of 6 for 2 yards and four sacks. With the sacks, St. Francis finished with 23 yards on the ground.

Wagner only had 47 yards rushing.

