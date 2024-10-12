Buffalo tops Toledo 30-15, moves to 3-0 at home for first time in three seasons

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — C.J. Ogbonna accounted for three touchdowns and Al-Jay Henderson ran for 142 yards and Buffalo dominated…

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — C.J. Ogbonna accounted for three touchdowns and Al-Jay Henderson ran for 142 yards and Buffalo dominated Toledo in a 30-15 win on Saturday.

Victor Snow ran it in from the 2 to end an eight-play, 81-yard drive to put Buffalo up 7-0 for the only score of the first half. The Bulls (4-2, 2-0 Mid-American) came out of intermission and made it a two-score lead when Ogbonna completed a two-yard touchdown to Jake Orlando.

Later, following a Toledo fumble deep in its own territory that Buffalo recovered at the Rockets’ 2, Ogbonna ran it in on the first play for 21-0 advantage.

Toledo (4-2, 1-1) got on the board on its next drive when John Alan Richter threw a 26-yard touchdown to Jerjuan Newton. Buffalo countered on its ensuing drive when Ogbonna ran it in from the 1 at the end of a nine-play, 49-yard drive.

Richeter threw for 227 yards and two touchdowns, both to Newton, who had 159 yards

Buffalo has won four of its last five meetings with Toledo.

The last time the Bulls started the season 3-0 at home was 2020. 2013 was the only other season the Bulls started 3-0 at home as an FBS program (1999).

