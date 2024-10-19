Sampson scores twice, Iamaleava overcomes early struggles in Tennessee’s 24-17 victory over Alabama

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Cigars were lit and goalposts came down as thousands of fans celebrated No. 11 Tennessee’s 24-17…

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Cigars were lit and goalposts came down as thousands of fans celebrated No. 11 Tennessee’s 24-17 victory over No. 7 Alabama Saturday.

Chris Brazzell II made a diving 16-yard touchdown catch from Nico Iamaleava midway through the fourth quarter to give the Volunteer defense a 21-17 lead to work with.

Dylan Sampson rushed for 139 yards and two touchdowns for the Volunteers (6-1, 3-1 Southeastern Conference). The victory keeps Tennessee in the hunt for a College Football Playoff spot.

“(That’s how) they’ve played all year,” Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said of his defense. “How they played tonight kept us in the ballgame when, offensively, we were a little bit off.”

Sampson has rushed for at least 100 yards in all but one game this season, and his 17 TDs rank second in FBS.

“(Sampson) sparked it,” Heupel said. “What a night on Rocky Top.”

The Crimson Tide (5-2, 2-2) have their work cut out for them the rest of the season. Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe struggled, connecting on 25 of 45 passes for 239 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. Alabama rushed for just 89 yards compared to Tennessee’s 214.

“You gotta look inward first and make sure that everything you’re doing is right,” said Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer. “Anyone you sense has any type of questioning, you got to make sure you bring them with you.”

“I gotta take full ownership (of the loss),” Milroe said. “When it comes to communication up front, communication to the guys around, I gotta do better.”

Trailing 21-17, Alabama took over possession on its own 30 with 2:25 left in regulation. An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on wide receiver Kendrick Law stymied the Crimson Tide’s drive and allowed Tennessee to stretch the lead to seven with a field goal on its next possession.

Tennessee overcame three turnovers in the first half and trailed 7-0 at halftime. Iamaleava lit the fire with a 55-yard pass to Dont’e Thornton in the third quarter and the scoring pass to Brazzell in the fourth.

“(Recovering) takes toughness,” Heupel said of his quarterback. “Mental toughness. When it matters the most, how will you perform?”

“(It’s the) next play mentality,” Iamaleava said. “I gotta keep going strong for my guys.”

The Volunteers grabbed a 14-10 lead, their first of the game, with one minute left in the third quarter. Sampson barreled in from three yards after Iamaleava connected on the 55-yard pass to Thornton.

Early in the fourth quarter, Alabama answered the Vols’ score with a 7-yard touchdown run from Justice Haynes to go up 17-14. Germie Bernard set it up with a 28-yard reception from Milroe.

Alabama: The Crimson Tide haven’t lost twice before the end of October since 2007, Nick Saban’s first year. Trying to recover from that will be tough with No. 19 Missouri and No. 8 LSU on the schedule.

Tennessee: Vols QB Nico Iamaleava took a step forward in his growth process after overcoming his early struggles to complete two key passes in the second half.

Alabama: The Crimson Tide are at home against Missouri next week.

Tennessee: The Volunteers host Kentucky on Saturday, Nov. 2.

