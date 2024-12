NCAA Div. 1 Football Playoff Glance

All times EST First Round Friday, Dec. 20 No. 10 Indiana (11-1) at No. 7 Notre Dame (11-1), 8 p.m.…

All times EST

First Round

Friday, Dec. 20

No. 10 Indiana (11-1) at No. 7 Notre Dame (11-1), 8 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)

Saturday, Dec. 21

No. 12 Clemson (10-3) at No. 5 Texas (11-2), 4 p.m. (TNT/MAX)

No. 11 SMU (11-2) at No. 6 Penn St. (11-2), noon (TNT/MAX)

No. 9 Tennessee (10-2) at No. 8 Ohio St. (10-2), 8 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)

Quarterfinal

Tuesday, Dec. 31

At Fiesta Bowl, Glendale, Ariz.

SMU-Penn St. winner at No. 3 Boise St., 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday, Jan. 1

At Peach Bowl, Atlanta

Clemson-Texas winner at No. 4 Arizona St., 1 p.m. (ESPN)

At Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif.

Tennessee-Ohio St. winner at No. 1 Oregon, 5 p.m. (ESPN)

At Sugar Bowl, New Orleans

Indiana-Notre Dame winner at No. 2 Georgia, 8:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Semifinals

Thursday, Jan. 9

at Orange Bowl, Miami

SMU-Penn St._Boise St. Winner vs. Indiana-Notre Dame_Georgia winner, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, Jan. 10

at Cotton Bowl, Dallas

Clemson-Texas_Arizona St. winner vs. Tennessee-Ohio St._Oregon winner, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Championship

Monday, Jan. 20

At Mercedez-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

