Boston College seeks to win its opening two conference games for the first time since 2007

Boston College (4-1, 1-0 ACC) at Virginia (3-1, 1-0), Saturday, 12 p.m. (ACC Network)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Virginia by 2 1/2.

Series record: Boston College leads 7-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The Cavaliers and Eagles have been two of the most pleasant early-season surprises in the ACC. Their strong starts include winning their conference openers. Virginia hasn’t started 2-0 in league play since 2019, the year it reached the ACC title game and the Orange Bowl. Boston College hasn’t won its first two conference games since 2007 and hasn’t been 5-1 since 2008.

KEY MATCHUP

Virginia’s offensive line and Boston College’s defensive line are both coming off outstanding performances in their previous games. The Cavaliers pounded the football on the ground against Coastal Carolina, rushing for 384 yards and three scores, while the Eagles were disruptive pass rushers against Western Kentucky, recording a trio of sacks. A year ago Boston College had the edge up front, holding Virginia to two yards per rush and recorded five sacks in a 27-24 win.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Boston College: DE Donovan Ezeiruaku. The junior, who leads the nation in sacks, was a dominant force off the edge in the Eagles’ win over Western Kentucky on Saturday, posting the first three-sack game of his career. In last year’s win over Virginia, Ezeiruaku had one of Boston College’s five sacks.

Virginia: RB Xavier Brown. The junior, who missed last season due to an injury, became the first Cavaliers’ running back to rush for over 150 yards in a game since 2018. He lit up Coastal Carolina for 171 on Sept. 21, in his last outing, racking up that total on just nine carries, including a 75-yard third-quarter burst.

FACTS & FIGURES

Virginia ranks third in the 17-team ACC, averaging 195 yards rushing per game, while Boston College checks in sixth in the league in rush defense, surrendering just 101.4. … This is a matchup of the ACC’s two least penalized teams… This will be the first of two straight games in Virginia for the Eagles, who play at Virginia Tech on Oct. 17 … Boston College left guard Logan Taylor began his college career at Virginia … Virginia wide receiver Malachi Fields caught his first two touchdown receptions of the season in the win over Coastal Carolina. … Tony Elliott is 2-0 after an open date as Virginia’s coach. … Boston College hasn’t won in Charlottesville, Va., since 2017.

