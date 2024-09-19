With Ewers sidelined, Manning to start for No. 1 Texas against ULM

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Arch Manning is getting his starting moment for No. 1 Texas. The second-year freshman, who has…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Arch Manning is getting his starting moment for No. 1 Texas.

The second-year freshman, who has dazzled the Longhorns in two appearances off the bench, will get his first career start Saturday night for Texas (3-0) against Louisiana-Monroe (2-0) as regular starter Quinn Ewers continues to recover from a strained muscle in his abdomen.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said Thursday he wanted to get Ewers at least one more week’s rest before Texas starts SEC play Sept. 28 against Mississippi State.

And for this week at least, that turns the Longhorns over to Manning, the grandson of former NFL quarterback Archie Manning, and the nephew of Super Bowl-winning QBs Peyton and Eli Manning. He also was the top-rated recruit coming out of high school after the 2022 season.

Texas is ranked No. 1 for the first time since a three-week stretch of the 2008 season.

“Arch is more than capable,” Sarkisian said. “I don’t think he has to focus on leading right now. I think he needs to focus on knowing what he’s supposed to do and do it at a high level.”

Manning has been nothing short of magical in his first two appearances this season.

He had his first career passing and running touchdowns in mop-up duty in a season-opening win over Colorado State, then ripped UTSA last week for four passing touchdowns and a 67-yard TD run after Ewers was injured in the second quarter. Manning is 14 of 18 for 318 yards and five touchdowns.

“I know he’ll be more than ready for the challenge,” of starting, Sarkisian said.

Texas will be ULM’s first top-ranked opponent in program history. First-year head coach Bryant Vincent brought in 73 new players to the roster, including 17 junior college transfers and 13 more from four-year programs. The Warhawks were 2-10 last season.

Manning not only a passer, but a runner as well

Warhawks defensive coordinator Earnest Hill has the job of drawing up a game plan to confuse a young, inexperienced quarterback. Manning can not only throw, but he’s quick on his feet. He bolted 67 yards for a touchdown last week. Hill said his defense won’t be intimidated.

“We actually have some kids on our team that played against him in New Orleans, and a couple of guys who beat him already. They don’t hold too much fear against him,” Hill said. “It will be fun playing against somebody like that.”

General Booty

ULM quarterback General Booty has thrown only 30 passes in two games and will have to be sharp against a Longhorns defense that already has five interceptions, best in the SEC. Booty originally signed with Oklahoma out of junior college. He played in only two games there before transferring in May to ULM.

Longhorns offensive line must protect Manning

The Longhorns offensive line must protect Manning. Texas may have the best 1-2 combination at quarterback in the country, but anything that roughs up Manning stretches the depth chart beyond comfortability. Manning took a couple of hard shots from UTSA, and Ewers’ strained oblique muscle came on a throw when he wasn’t even touched. Freshman Trey Owens is next on the depth chart.

Flashy freshman Jerrick Gibson

Texas freshman tailback Jerrick Gibson has shown the most sizzle in the backfield since C.J. Baxter and Christian Kirk were lost for the season with training camp injuries. Gibson has 178 yards rushing and two touchdowns. He is the only Longhorns running back with more than 79 yards. Sarkisian now just wants him to start avoiding tacklers rather than colliding with them.

“Jerrick right now is kind of like a baby rhino in the open field. He just kind of puts his head down and runs right at (defenders),” Sarkisian said. ”It’s going to be ok for him to try to make a guy miss.”

Stingy defense

Both teams have allowed just two touchdowns this season. The Longhorns have surrendered just 19 points after their first season-opening shutout in 20 years. Texas also scored its first defensive touchdown of the season against UTSA with defensive end Ethan Burke’s 30-yard interception return.

