West Virginia and Kansas meet in Big 12 opener hoping to turn things around after 1-2 starts

Kansas (1-2) at West Virginia (1-2), Saturday, noon ET (ESPN2)

BetMGM College Football Odds: West Virginia by 2 1/2.

Series record: West Virginia leads 10-2.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Kansas and West Virginia are hoping to get off to a good start in the Big 12 after subpar showings in nonconference play. The Jayhawks gave up a late TD to UNLV and lost 23-20 last week. The Mountaineers allowed a blocked punt for a touchdown and surrendered a 10-point lead in the final three minutes of a 38-34 loss at Pittsburgh.

KEY MATCHUP

Kansas QB Jalon Daniels against West Virginia’s defense. The Jayhawks are last in the Big 12 at 164.3 passing yards per game. Daniels went 12-of-24 with two interceptions against UNLV, though he ran for two scores. West Virginia has allowed a league-worst eight touchdowns through the air and is giving up 280.7 passing yards per game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Kansas: RB Devin Neal. The 215-pound senior is third in the Big 12 at 111 rushing yards per game. He ran for 120 yards and caught a 33-yard pass against UNLV.

West Virginia: Defensive lineman T.J. Jackson. The senior transfer from Troy was named the Big 12’s newcomer of the week after making six tackles against Pittsburgh. That included 1.5 sacks and four tackles for loss, which was the most for a West Virginia player since 2018. His seven tackles for loss this season leads the Big 12.

FACTS & FIGURES

The game features two of the league’s better rushing offenses. Kansas is averaging 238.7 yards on the ground and West Virginia 192.7. … The Kansas defense saw UNLV run the ball 18 straight times on its game-winning drive. … Kansas and West Virginia didn’t meet last season. Two years ago, the Jayhawks beat West Virginia 55-42 in overtime in Morgantown.

