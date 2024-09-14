Wagner’s 2 TD passes leads Idaho past Albany 41-13 in an FCS quarterfinal rematch

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Jack Wagner threw a pair of touchdown passes to Jordan Dwyer and Nate Thomas ran for…

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Jack Wagner threw a pair of touchdown passes to Jordan Dwyer and Nate Thomas ran for two more as No. 4 Idaho rolled to a 41-13 win over No. 15 UAlbany in the Vandals’ home opener Saturday afternoon in a rematch of a 2023 FCS playoffs quarterfinal.

The Great Danes came from behind to earn a 30-22 win at Idaho to advance to the FCS semifinals and end the Vandals’ season.

Wagner, a redshirt freshman, started for the second straight game and second-straight win. Jack Layne started the opener but was injured in the fourth quarter at Oregon. Wagner completed half of his 20 pass attempts for 156 yards and has yet to throw an interception.

Wagner hit Dwyer early in the first quarter for a 12-yard touchdown but the Vandals failed on a 2-point conversion run. Thomas capped a 10-play, 79-yard drive with a two-yard run for a 13-3 lead after a quarter. Wagner went back to Dwyer from the 4 to make it 20-3 early in the second quarter and Andrew Marshall returned a punt 47 yards for a score to make it 27-3 at intermission.

Tommy McCormick added a 32-yard pick-6 midway through the third quarter as the Vandals built a 41-3 lead. Great Danes’ kicker John Opalko, who connected on a 25-yard field goal in the first quarter, added a 33-yarder in the third. Myles Burkett threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Levi Wentz with 1:52 left in the game to set the final margin.

Thomas carried eight times for 75 yards to lead an Idaho rushing attack that amassed 247 yards on 33 carries. Keyshawn James-Newby had five sacks through Idaho’s first two games to lead the FCS, added his sixth sack against the Great Danes.

Burkett was 23 of 38 for 290 yards to lead Albany, throwing a touchdown pass and a pick-six. Wentz had five catches for 114 yards but the running game managed just 60 yards on 33 carries.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.