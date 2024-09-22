Veltkamp rallies Hilltoppers past Toledo 26-21 as Mathews saves game with 2 late picks

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Caden Veltkamp threw for one touchdown and ran for two fourth-quarter scores and Devonte’ Mathews…

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Caden Veltkamp threw for one touchdown and ran for two fourth-quarter scores and Devonte’ Mathews intercepted two passes in the last minute to rally Western Kentucky to a 26-21 win over Toledo on Saturday night.

Trailing 21-10 after a weather delay of about 75 minutes, the Hilltoppers (3-1) stormed back with a great special teams play that led to a safety and Veltkamp directing two fourth-quarter drives.

Veltkamp scored on a 7-yard run with 10:43 left to pull Western Kentucky within 21-19 and then went in from 3 yards with 5:16 to go for the lead.

Toledo drove to the Western Kentucky 13 before Mathews picked Tucker Gleason at the goal line with 54 seconds to play. However, Velkamp lost the ball on the next snap and after a long review reversed the call, the Rockets took over on the 19 with 43 seconds left.

Two plays got the Rockets to the 4 and two penalties pushed them back to the 19 before Mathews soared in front of a receiver to intercept the ball at the 1-yard line.

Veltkamp had to hold onto the ball and stay out of the end zone for three snaps to preserve the win.

After the weather delay, Rex Robich made a great play to down the ball at the Toldeo 2 after Western Kentucky punted. On the next play Devon Lynch tackled Connor Walendzak in the end zone. The Hilltoppers scored on their next two possessions.

Veltkamp, filling in for TJ Finley who was injured last week, was 20 of 30 for 242 yards.

Gleason threw for 200 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score for the Rockets (3-1).

