Ty Pennington accounts for 4 TDs; Northern Arizona routs Utah Tech 45-17

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Ty Pennington threw two touchdown passes and ran for two more scores and Northern Arizona beat Utah Tech 45-17 on Saturday night.

Northern Arizona (1-2) racked up 560 yards of offense — 221 yards passing and 339 yards on the ground.

Pennington completed 8 of 14 passes for 123 yards and added 67 yards rushing on nine carries. Darvon Hubbard added 130 rushing on 14 carries with a score. Ta’ir Brooks hauled in 76 yards receiving and two touchdown catches.

Utah Tech (0-3) scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Reggie Graff threw for 100 yards and a score and added 58 yards rushing for the Trailblazers. Nygel Osborne had a touchdown run.

