The AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 8, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Georgia (54)
|2-0
|1566
|1
|2. Texas (4)
|2-0
|1492
|3
|3. Ohio St. (5)
|2-0
|1476
|2
|4. Alabama
|2-0
|1331
|4
|5. Mississippi
|2-0
|1323
|6
|6. Missouri
|2-0
|1125
|9
|7. Tennessee
|2-0
|1107
|14
|8. Penn St.
|2-0
|1090
|8
|9. Oregon
|2-0
|1077
|7
|10. Miami
|2-0
|1073
|12
|11. Southern Cal
|2-0
|1022
|13
|12. Utah
|2-0
|1010
|11
|13. Oklahoma St.
|2-0
|734
|16
|14. Kansas St.
|2-0
|702
|17
|15. Oklahoma
|2-0
|672
|15
|16. LSU
|1-1
|521
|18
|17. Michigan
|1-1
|503
|10
|18. Notre Dame
|1-1
|427
|5
|19. Louisville
|2-0
|383
|22
|20. Arizona
|2-0
|381
|20
|21. Iowa St.
|2-0
|309
|–
|22. Clemson
|1-1
|292
|25
|23. Nebraska
|2-0
|142
|–
|24. Boston College
|2-0
|116
|–
|25. Northern Illinois
|2-0
|114
|–
Others receiving votes: Illinois 101, Boise St. 77, Texas A&M 68, Syracuse 63, Memphis 38, Washington 27, Iowa 24, Kansas 22, Vanderbilt 18, South Carolina 10, Liberty 9, Wisconsin 9, UNLV 7, North Carolina 7, California 3, BYU 2, UCF 1, TCU 1.
