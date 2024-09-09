The AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 8,…

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 8, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Georgia (54) 2-0 1566 1 2. Texas (4) 2-0 1492 3 3. Ohio St. (5) 2-0 1476 2 4. Alabama 2-0 1331 4 5. Mississippi 2-0 1323 6 6. Missouri 2-0 1125 9 7. Tennessee 2-0 1107 14 8. Penn St. 2-0 1090 8 9. Oregon 2-0 1077 7 10. Miami 2-0 1073 12 11. Southern Cal 2-0 1022 13 12. Utah 2-0 1010 11 13. Oklahoma St. 2-0 734 16 14. Kansas St. 2-0 702 17 15. Oklahoma 2-0 672 15 16. LSU 1-1 521 18 17. Michigan 1-1 503 10 18. Notre Dame 1-1 427 5 19. Louisville 2-0 383 22 20. Arizona 2-0 381 20 21. Iowa St. 2-0 309 – 22. Clemson 1-1 292 25 23. Nebraska 2-0 142 – 24. Boston College 2-0 116 – 25. Northern Illinois 2-0 114 –

Others receiving votes: Illinois 101, Boise St. 77, Texas A&M 68, Syracuse 63, Memphis 38, Washington 27, Iowa 24, Kansas 22, Vanderbilt 18, South Carolina 10, Liberty 9, Wisconsin 9, UNLV 7, North Carolina 7, California 3, BYU 2, UCF 1, TCU 1.

