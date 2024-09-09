Live Radio
Home » College Football » The AP Top 25

The AP Top 25

The Associated Press

September 9, 2024, 12:32 PM

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 8, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Georgia (54) 2-0 1566 1
2. Texas (4) 2-0 1492 3
3. Ohio St. (5) 2-0 1476 2
4. Alabama 2-0 1331 4
5. Mississippi 2-0 1323 6
6. Missouri 2-0 1125 9
7. Tennessee 2-0 1107 14
8. Penn St. 2-0 1090 8
9. Oregon 2-0 1077 7
10. Miami 2-0 1073 12
11. Southern Cal 2-0 1022 13
12. Utah 2-0 1010 11
13. Oklahoma St. 2-0 734 16
14. Kansas St. 2-0 702 17
15. Oklahoma 2-0 672 15
16. LSU 1-1 521 18
17. Michigan 1-1 503 10
18. Notre Dame 1-1 427 5
19. Louisville 2-0 383 22
20. Arizona 2-0 381 20
21. Iowa St. 2-0 309
22. Clemson 1-1 292 25
23. Nebraska 2-0 142
24. Boston College 2-0 116
25. Northern Illinois 2-0 114

Others receiving votes: Illinois 101, Boise St. 77, Texas A&M 68, Syracuse 63, Memphis 38, Washington 27, Iowa 24, Kansas 22, Vanderbilt 18, South Carolina 10, Liberty 9, Wisconsin 9, UNLV 7, North Carolina 7, California 3, BYU 2, UCF 1, TCU 1.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up