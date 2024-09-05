Texas A&M looks to bounce back from season-opening loss when McNeese visits

McNeese St. (1-1) at Texas A&M (0-1), Saturday, 12:45 p.m. ET (SEC Network) BetMGM College Football Odds: No line. Series…

McNeese St. (1-1) at Texas A&M (0-1), Saturday, 12:45 p.m. ET (SEC Network)

BetMGM College Football Odds: No line.

Series record: Texas A&M leads 1-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The Aggies will try to bounce back after a season-opening 23-13 loss to then-No. 7 Notre Dame last week in coach Mike Elko’s debut when they meet FCS school McNeese State of the Southland Conference. It’s the first time these teams have met since a 38-24 win by Texas A&M in 2001. The Cowboys are 0-5 all-time against the Southeastern Conference and haven’t beaten an FBS school since a win over South Florida in 2013.

KEY MATCHUP

Texas A&M’s run defense wants to improve after allowing 198 yards rushing in the loss to the Fighting Irish. McNeese State ran for 164 yards and three touchdowns in a 21-7 victory over Southern last week.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

McNeese St.: Backup QB Clifton McDowell ran for 65 yards and had two rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter to lead the Cowboys to the win last week.

Texas A&M: QB Conner Weigman will attempt to clean up his play after throwing for just 100 yards with two interceptions last week. He is back this season after playing just four games in 2023 before sustaining a season-ending foot injury.

FACTS & FIGURES

Former Texas A&M coach R.C. Slocum, who played for the Cowboys, is a graduate of McNeese and is in the McNeese Sports Hall of Fame. … This is the third time in the last four seasons that McNeese has faced a team from the SEC. … McNeese LB Micah Davey has 14 straight games with at least 10 tackles. … DL Stephen Johnson, who transferred from Auburn, was named the Southland special teams player of the week after blocking a field goal against Southern. … Texas A&M LB Taurean York had nine tackles last week. … DB Will Lee III tied a career-high with nine tackles Saturday. … RB Le’Veon Moss had a career-high 20 carries for 67 yards and a touchdown against Notre Dame. … DL Shemar Turner had a career-best seven tackles, including ½ for a loss.

