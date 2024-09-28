Start of Colorado-UCF delayed by lightning

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The start of Saturday’s Big 12 game between Colorado and UCF is delayed by lightning. Kickoff,…

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The start of Saturday’s Big 12 game between Colorado and UCF is delayed by lightning. Kickoff, set for 3:30 p.m. ET, has been pushed back to 4:20 p.m.

