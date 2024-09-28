Live Radio
Home » College Football » Start of Colorado-UCF delayed…

Start of Colorado-UCF delayed by lightning

The Associated Press

September 28, 2024, 3:39 PM

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The start of Saturday’s Big 12 game between Colorado and UCF is delayed by lightning. Kickoff, set for 3:30 p.m. ET, has been pushed back to 4:20 p.m.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up