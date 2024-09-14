Live Radio
Spruill, Bonelli have productive days in Wagner’s 30-7 win over Delaware State

The Associated Press

September 14, 2024, 7:55 PM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Rickey Spruill ran for 143 yards and a score and Jaylen Bonelli had 117 yards receiving and a touchdown to help Wagner defeat Delaware State 30-7 on Saturday.

Jake Cady was 18-of-26 passing for 202 yards and a score, plus he added a rushing TD for the Seahawks (2-1).

Two of Wagner’s touchdowns came on big plays with Spruill running 60 yards untouched on the game’s first play from scrimmage and Cady connecting with a wide-open Bonelli down the left side for a 40-yard score midway through the third quarter.

Cady added a 7-yard TD pass to Teree McDonald late in third, coming three plays after Zachary Ricci intercepted a pass at the goal line and returned it 60 yards.

Jordan Johnson’s interception led to Cady’s 3-run TD run midway through the fourth.

Marqui Adams, who threw for 149 yards with two interceptions, ran for a 20-yard score for the Hornets (1-2).

