Seide scores go-ahead touchdown to send New Hampshire past Holy Cross

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Seth Morgan threw two touchdowns and Isaac Seide ran for 161 yards and another score as…

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Seth Morgan threw two touchdowns and Isaac Seide ran for 161 yards and another score as New Hampshire beat Holy Cross 21-20 on Saturday.

Seide’s 1-yard run with 9:18 left in the game ended an eight-play, 58-yard drive that started at the end of the third quarter to put the Wildcats (1-1) ahead for good.

The Wildcats’ defense secured it with under a minute left. Flex Ruiz made a sack with 31 seconds left and Brendan Tighe intercepted a deep pass near midfield to end it.

The Crusaders (0-2) led for the last time when Joe Pesansky threw a 71-yard touchdown to Jacob Peterson with 9:43 left in the third quarter. The play occurred within a minute of the Wildcats (1-1) going up 14-13 when Morgan threw a 2-yard scoring pass to Logan Tomlinson.

After intermission, Holy Cross (0-2) went up 13-7 when Jordan Fuller ran it in from the 9.

Seide’s rushing total came on just 18 carries for an 8.9-yards-per-carry average. Morgan threw for 158 yards and was intercepted once.

Pesansky threw for 301 yards and was intercepted once. Peterson had 110 yards receiving on six receptions.

New Hampshire now leads the all-time series 10-9.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.