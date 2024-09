ORLANDO, FLA. (AP) — Kick-off for Saturday’s Sam Houston-at-UCF college football game has been pushed back at least a half…

ORLANDO, FLA. (AP) — Kick-off for Saturday’s Sam Houston-at-UCF college football game has been pushed back at least a half hour because of severe weather. The game is tentatively scheduled to kick off shortly after 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.