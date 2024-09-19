Rutgers looking to extend nonconference winning streak in matchup with Virginia Tech

Rutgers (2-0) at Virginia Tech (2-1), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (ACC Network) BetMGM College Football Odds: Virginia Tech by 3…

Rutgers (2-0) at Virginia Tech (2-1), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (ACC Network)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Virginia Tech by 3 1/2.

Series record: Virginia Tech leads 12-4.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Virginia Tech, coming off a 37-17 victory over Old Dominion last Saturday, is looking to snap a 11-game losing streak against Power Four nonconference opponents and Notre Dame. Rutgers is coming off a bye week and enters the game after beating Howard and Akron by a combined score of 93-24. Rutgers has won nine consecutive nonconference games and beat Virginia Tech 35-16 last season.

KEY MATCHUP

Rutgers has rushed for 614 yards this season — the most for a Scarlet Knights team through two games since 1973. Kyle Monangai rushed for a career-high 208 yards in the Scarlet Knights’ victory over Akron, becoming the first Rutgers player to rush for more than 200 since Josh Hicks in 2014. He faces a Virginia Tech defense that has allowed 190.3 yards rushing per game, which ranks No. 113 nationally and last in the ACC.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Rutgers: Monangai. The Big Ten offensive player of the week after his performance against Akron ranks second nationally at 186.5 yards rushing per game and fourth nationally at 8.1 yards per carry without a fourth-quarter carry.

Virginia Tech: Antwaun Powell-Ryland. The defensive end earned several national defensive player of the week honors after four sacks vs. the Monarchs last Saturday. Powell-Ryland is one of just four players in school history to register four sacks in a game, including current defensive line coach J.C. Price and former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick Bruce Smith. Powell-Ryland also had two forced fumbles and finished with seven tackles.

FACTS AND FIGURES

Rutgers is 11-6 coming off a bye week under head coach Greg Schiano … The Scarlet Knights have not allowed a sack this season … Rutgers is fourth nationally in rushing offense at 307 yards per game. … Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis is second in the Big Ten with six touchdown passes. … Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry said earlier in the week that eight or nine players were questionable for the game with injuries, including left tackle Xavier Chaplin, tailback Bhayshul Tuten, receiver Ali Jennings, and linebacker Keli Lawson. … Tuten has rushed for more than 100 yards in each of the past two games. … Virginia Tech quarterback Kyron Drones has rushed for at least one touchdown and thrown for at least one in each of the past two games.

