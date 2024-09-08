Ross, Hagens lead Arkansas-Pine Bluff in 73-0 rout of NAIA-member Arkansas Baptist

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Oshawn Ross ran for 100 yards and three touchdowns and Mekhi Hagens threw for 350…

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Oshawn Ross ran for 100 yards and three touchdowns and Mekhi Hagens threw for 350 yards and two scores to lead Arkansas-Pine Bluff to a 73-0 rout of NAIA-member Arkansas Baptist in its home opener Saturday night.

The Golden Lions held the HBCU from Little Rock to just 161 total yards while amassing 670 yards from scrimmage.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff scored four first-quarter touchdowns and led 52-0 at intermission.

Hagens completed 15 of 22 pass attempts, finding JaVonnie Gibson six times for 172 yards and a score. Ross carried five times to reach 100 yards, and Johness Davis has five carries for 55 yards and two scores.

Tyler Strickland completed 11 of 20 passes for 82 yards to lead the Buffaloes but was picked off four times.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.