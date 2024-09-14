Robertson throws 4 TD passes, including 94-yard bomb to Derry, and Monmouth routs Maine 51-22

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Derek Robertson threw four touchdown passes, including a 94-yarder to Josh Derry, and Monmouth flew past…

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Derek Robertson threw four touchdown passes, including a 94-yarder to Josh Derry, and Monmouth flew past Maine 51-22 on Saturday for the Hawks’ first win of the season.

Robertson had 390 yards on 22-of-36 passing. He threw two touchdowns to Derry, and one each to Jack Neri and Marcus Middleton.

Derry had 227 yards on seven receptions for an average of 32.4 yards per catch.

Monmouth scored 20 points in the first quarter and led 27-8 at halftime. The Hawks extended their lead to 41-13 when Rodney Nelson scored on a 24-yard run with 3 1/2 minutes left in the third quarter.

After Maine got within 41-20 early in the fourth, the Hawks took possession at their own 6-yard line following a misplay on the kickoff. On first down, Derry took off down the left side, hauled in a pass from Robertson and outran his defender for a 94-yard touchdown.

Monmouth outgained Maine 632-286 in total yards. Nelson led the Hawks (1-2, 1-0 Coastal Athletic Association) on the ground with 91 yards among their total of 242.

Carter Peevy completed 16 of 26 passes for 159 yards for the Black Bears (1-2, 0-1).

