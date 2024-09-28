Princeton gets first win of season, beats Howard 30-13 behind Blaine McAllister’s 2 TDs

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Blaine McAllister accounted for two touchdowns and Princeton won its first win of the season, beating…

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Blaine McAllister accounted for two touchdowns and Princeton won its first win of the season, beating Howard 30-13 on Saturday.

McAllister tossed a 37-yard touchdown pass to Luke Colella to end the Tigers’ first drive of the game. McAllister added a 7-yard touchdown run midway through the second.

McAllister was 5 of 19 with completions to five different receivers for 80 yards. He added 50 yards on the ground. John Volker led the Tigers with 88 yards rushing on 12 carries.

Jeffrey Sexton kicked field goals from 41 and 44 yards for Princeton (1-1). Dareion Murphy added a 22-yard touchdown run late in the game.

Kasey Hawthorne and quarterback Jaylon Tolbert had short touchdowns runs for Howard (2-3). Tolbert finished 17-of-29 passing for 134 yards. Eden James added 73 yards rushing for Bison.

___ Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.