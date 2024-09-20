Presto’s Picks: Early takeaways for Maryland, Navy and Virginia Tech

The college football season takes many twists and turns, and even though the bulk of 2024's story has yet to be written, there are more than a few takeaways already to digest.

The college football season takes many twists and turns, and even though the bulk of 2024’s story has yet to be written, there are more than a few takeaways already to digest.

First, Florida State has been downgraded from contender to pretender to fraud. The 0-3 Seminoles might not have the best case in court regarding their ACC membership holding the program back (for the record, I would have put them in the four-team playoff last December) after stumbling to Georgia Tech, Boston College, and Memphis, three programs that nobody would confuse for perennial powers.

Second, the SEC is taking no prisoners. Margins of victory like 70 (Arkansas over AR-Pine Bluff in week one), 71 (Tennessee over Kent State in week three), and 76 (Ole Miss over Furman in week one). Even Vanderbilt-the conference’s “academic” member-posted a 55-point win in week two. Is point differential that huge of a metric for the CFP committee?

The third take-away is the preponderance of just that — the takeaway — by multiple local FBS programs. Navy and James Madison (+3 after two games apiece) are tied for 14th nationally in turnover margin, while Maryland (four fumble recoveries plus six interceptions against one INT thrown over three games) leads the nation at +9. And according to the Terps, that is no accident. “Every Tuesday and Wednesday we do a ‘turnover circuit’ where we invest the time with our starters,” Head Coach Mike Locksley said. “We’re working on protecting the football, our defensive guys are working at taking it off their bodies, and it’s ‘good on good’ work. We rehearse trying to take the ball away.”

Maryland posted two interceptions and two fumble recoveries in last Saturday’s game at Virginia, with the final take-away leading to the game-sealing touchdown drive. The Cavaliers are on the other end of the spectrum at -5 and tied for 124th (for those curious, Temple is ranked 133rd and last in turnover margin at -11) as sophomore quarterback Anthony Colandrea has tossed four interceptions while losing one fumble in three games. “What he’s learning is that there are some plays man, that you’ve just got to let them die,” Cavaliers Coach Tony Elliot said. “And then some plays-you want to keep them alive. And that’s where through experience, he’ll figure out that balance, right?”

Saturday’s Games:

Maryland (2-1) vs Villanova (3-0), noon, BTN

Do not think Head Coach Mike Locksley’s team will take their final nonconference foe lightly: the Wildcats are ranked 5th in FCS and return quite a bit of talent from the team that advanced to the Quarterfinals last year. They also escaped an upset against Towson last weekend after the Tigers missed a pair of field goals in the final 1:13 of regulation. The Wildcats are led by sixth-year senior quarterback Connor Watkins who presents a dual threat (throwing for 20 touchdowns while rushing for 10 more scores last fall) with the ability to dial up a game-breaker (a 71-yard TD pass against Colgate plus 29 and 45-yard scampers against Youngstown State). Defensively Villanova creates a ton of movement up front (similar to UConn) and has allowed 11 points per game but they’ve yet to face a team with secondary-stretchers Tai Felton and Kaden Prather.

Presto’s Pick: Terrapins triumph, 38-14.

James Madison (2-0) at North Carolina 3-0), noon, ACCN

The Dukes head to Chapel Hill after taking their first bye of the season. The hiatus was extra-long for JMU they needed a late stand to edge Gardner-Webb. It’s only two games, JMU’s offense has cause for concern after converting just 7-23 third downs against the Runnin’ Bulldogs and Charlotte (the 30% is second-worst in the Sun Belt Conference). The Tar Heels rank second in the ACC in passing, and what the boast in quantity through the air they complement with efficiency on ground in the form of running back Omarion Hampton (6.3 yards per carry on the season, with a 129-yard rushing night at Minnesota in the opener). UNC has also won four straight and nine of 10 at home.

Presto’s Pick: Dukes disappoint in a 30-17 loss.

Virginia (2-1) at Coastal Carolina (3-0), 2 p.m., ESPN+

I can’t believe it took this long for the Cavaliers and Chanticleers to come together on the football field. Can the Cavaliers come back from last Saturday night’s second half (held to 82 yards after halftime while being outscored 20-0 by Maryland) stumble at Scott Stadium? Coastal’s quarterback position is the perfect illustration of the modern transfer portal: former Kansas QB Ethan Vasko takes over for current NC State signal-caller Grayson McCall this fall, and the sophomore might have better wheels (63 yards rushing per game) than his predecessor he’s not his peer as a passer. Meanwhile, the Chanticleers’ defense leaves quite a bit to be desired while allowing 23 points per game to a trio of teams that are a combined 2-7.

Kippy & Buffy combine their second road trip in three weeks with their first wine from outside the U.S. this season, going to southwest France for a bottle of 2022 Château du Cèdre Heritage chardonnay. “A pleasant and fruity chardonnay with sliced apples, lemons, spices and chalk,” former Wine Spectator Editor & Critic James Suckling writes. “Mineral, medium-bodied and relatively mellow on the palate. It’s subtle and poised with a savory finish.” Is it too late to order some Bucheron Costini, grilled apple compote, and thyme?

Presto’s Pick: UVA shows poise in the nick of time for a 34-24 victory.

Navy (2-0, 1-0 AAC) vs Memphis (3-0), 3:30 p.m., CBSSN

These two schools have met every year since the Midshipmen joined the conference in 2015, with the Tigers winning five straight in the series. And while the Mids enjoyed their bye week Memphis went into Tallahassee and shocked Florida State 20-12. Even if these Seminoles aren’t the ones of old (or even last year), winning at Doak Campbell Stadium should not be thought of lightly. The Tigers also boast a veteran quarterback in Seth Henigan who is the only starter in FBS in his fourth season with the same school. Henigan’s 3-0 against the Mids, hitting 68% of his passes for 847 total yards with five touchdown passes and two TD runs. It appeared as if Navy was making strides in its passing game from week one to week two. Will a week off mean a step back in rhythm or bring a more fine-tuned attack to the field?

Presto’s Pick: Midshipmen make Memphis sweat before coming up short, 35-28.

Virginia Tech (2-1) vs Rutgers (2-0), 3:30 p.m., ACCN

The Hokies are facing recent history where they’ve dropped five straight against nonconference Power Five schools, including last year’s 19-point loss at Rutgers. As we’re discussing history, these former Big East foes that were added during the football expansion of that conference get to hang out and gossip about the old neighborhood. Before their bye week the Scarlet Knights ran up the score against Howard (scoring on the game’s final play of a blowout) and Akron (tallying two fourth quarter TD’s to make them look tougher) behind running back Kyle Monangai (373 yards on 8.1 per carry). The Hokies allow an ACC-worst 190 yards per game but are a little a little more tested with trips to Vanderbilt and Old Dominion, while this is the first road game for Rutgers (Scarlet Knights have dropped eight of nine regular season games away from Piscataway). And while we know that SHI Stadium (like basketball’s RAC) is a tough place to play, so is Lane Stadium after “Enter Sandman” plays.

Presto’s Pick: Hokies send the Scarlet Knights off to never-never land, 31-27.

Georgetown beats Brown, Howard Hampton, Richmond rolls at Delaware State, William & Mary Furman, Morgan State rips Virginia Lynchburg, Towson tumbles at North Dakota State.

Last Week: 6-2. Season: 20-7.

