Phoenix throws 3 2nd-half TD passes, South Carolina State pulls away, beats North Carolina A&T 45-25

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Eric Phoenix threw three touchdown passes in the second half and Deondra Duehart ran for two more as South Carolina State pulled away in the second half to post a 45-25 win over North Carolina A&T on Saturday.

Justin Fomby threw 26 yards to Ger-Cari Caldwell to tie the game at 10-10 at halftime and his 29-yard strike to Anthony Rucker put the Aggies (1-4) in front, 17-10, two minutes into the third quarter. But the Bulldogs (2-2) scored four straight touchdowns to take control.

Kazarius Adams capped a 12-play, 90-yard drive by punching in from the 2 to tie the game at 17-17 and Phoenix threw 33 yards to Deyandre Ruffin to take the lead at 24-17. Duehart, who opened the game with a 3-yard touchdown run, scored on an 8-yard run to make it 31-17 after three quarters. Phoenix threw 15 yards to Einaj Carter midway through the fourth quarter and capped the scoring with a 41-yard strike to Caden High with two minutes left.

Phoenix was 22-of-33 passing for 367 yards but was picked off twice. Duehart carried 20 times for 87 yards and High pulled in eight passes for 152 yards.

Fomby was 16-of-29 passing for 205 yards and three touchdowns and an interception. Cameron Dalrymple carried 11 times for 93 yards.

