Oklahoma DB Dolby carted off after gruesome leg injury

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma defensive back Kendel Dolby was carted off in the second quarter of the 15th-ranked Sooners’ game against No. 6 Tennessee on Saturday night after suffering a gruesome injury to his lower right leg.

Dolby went down and immediately, his teammates motioned for help. The entire team came onto the field to surround him in the cart before it left the field. The ABC broadcast team said an air cast was placed on the leg.

Dolby entered the night with seven tackles and a sack.

The injury came with Tennessee leading 12-3.

