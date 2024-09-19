North Carolina chases another 4-0 start when it hosts James Madison

James Madison (2-0) at North Carolina (3-0), Saturday, noon ET (ACC Network) BetMGM College Football Odds: UNC by 10 1/2.…

James Madison (2-0) at North Carolina (3-0), Saturday, noon ET (ACC Network)

BetMGM College Football Odds: UNC by 10 1/2.

Series record: UNC leads 3-0.

What’s at stake?

UNC is chasing a second straight 4-0 start despite facing uncertainty and injuries at quarterback. James Madison won its opener at Charlotte and then at home against Gardner-Webb before having an open week leading into this trip to Chapel Hill.

Key matchup

JMU’s run defense against UNC RB Omarion Hampton. The Dukes, a member of the Sun Belt Conference, have allowed their first two opponents to average 120 yards on the ground and 3.6 yards per attempt. The 120-yard average is fourth among Sun Belt teams. Hampton is No. 6 nationally in average rushing (138.7) and fourth in rushing yards (416). His 210-yard effort last week against North Carolina Central is the No. 4 output by a Bowl Subdivision player all season.

Players to watch

JMU: RB George Pettaway. He spent the past two seasons at UNC before Hampton blossomed into a leading role and became an Associated Press second-team All-American last year. Pettaway ran for a touchdown against Charlotte and 84 yards against Gardner-Webb. He’s averaging 6.3 yards per attempt in two games.

UNC: QB Jacolby Criswell. UNC lost starting quarterback Max Johnson in the season opener, then Conner Harrell struggled in a Week 3 win. That opened the door for Criswell, who started his career at UNC before transferring for a year to Arkansas and then returning to Chapel Hill. .Mack Brown has said he expects both QBs will play this weekend.

Facts & figures

The first meeting came in 2007 to start Butch Davis’ tenure at UNC, with the Tar Heels winning 37-14. UNC also won home games in 2011 (42-10) and 2016 (56-28). … James Madison was picked to finish second in the Sun Belt’s East Division, while UNC was picked eighth in the 17-team Atlantic Coast Conference. … James Madison is seventh nationally in average scoring defense (6.5 points) after allowing just 13 points through two games. … James Madison is also 14th in turnover margin (plus-1.5) and in the top 25 for fewest penalties and penalty yards per game. … Before last year’s 6-0 start, UNC hadn’t been 4-0 to start a season since 1997, when the Tar Heels won their first eight games in an 11-1 season.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.