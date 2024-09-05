No. 6 Ole Miss prepares to host Middle Tennessee after offensive explosion in opener

Middle Tennessee (1-0) at No. 6 Mississippi (1-0), Saturday, 4:15 p.m. ET (SEC Network) BetMGM College Football Odds: Ole Miss…

Middle Tennessee (1-0) at No. 6 Mississippi (1-0), Saturday, 4:15 p.m. ET (SEC Network)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Ole Miss by 41 1/2.

Series record: Ole Miss leads 1-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The Rebels are trying to continue rolling in yet another apparent mismatch. They opened with a 76-0 victory over FCS team Furman and are heavy favorites in this one, too. It was the most points for Ole Miss since 1935, and a defense packed with transfers was similarly dominant. Middle Tennessee rallied for a 32-25 win over Tennessee Tech in Derek Mason’s first game as coach. The Blue Raiders are seeking their second win over a ranked team, having beaten then-No. 25 Miami 45-3 in 2022.

KEY MATCHUP

The Ole Miss front seven against Middle Tennessee’s blockers. The Rebels have loaded up with transfers like Walter Nolen, Chris Paul Jr. and Princely Umanmielen and freshman Kam Franklin. They had nice debuts at Ole Miss as the 16 tackles for loss against Furman marked the program’s most since recording 17 against Mississippi State in 2000. Newcomers produced 12 of those. The Blue Raiders allowed a more modest five tackles for loss and one sack against Tennessee Tech.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Middle Tennessee: QB Nicholas Vattiato passed for 210 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the opener. He has 4,642 career passing yards and 31 touchdowns.

Ole Miss: WR Juice Wells caught a 61-yard touchdown pass early in his debut with the Rebels. The South Carolina transfer gives Ole Miss another major receiving threat along with Tre Harris and should be able to take advantage of single coverage opportunities.

FACTS & FIGURES

Ole Miss is 15-2 against non-conference opponents under Lane Kiffin. … The Rebels’ 772 total yards against Furman were the program’s second-highest total and seventh-most in SEC history. Ole Miss has topped 700 yards seven times, five under Kiffin. … OL Jeremy James’ 50th start set the Ole Miss career record. This will be the 50th for Middle Tennessee safety Brendon Harris.

