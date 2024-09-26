No. 6 Ole Miss opens SEC play against Kentucky after breezing through first 4 games

Kentucky (2-2, 0-2 SEC) at No. 6 Mississippi (4-0, 0-0), Saturday, 12 p.m. ET (ABC) BetMGM College Football Odds: Ole…

Kentucky (2-2, 0-2 SEC) at No. 6 Mississippi (4-0, 0-0), Saturday, 12 p.m. ET (ABC)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Ole Miss by 17 1/2.

Series record: Ole Miss leads 29-14-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Are the Rebels for real? All signs point to yes. But they’ve faced only four utterly mismatched nonconference opponents in building a Southeastern Conference-record +198 scoring margin through four games (220-22). This is another chance to continue making that case as a potential playoff team and SEC contender. The Wildcats flirted with a win over then-No. 1 Georgia before losing 13-12. Now they hit the road for the first time this season hoping to pull off the upset this time.

KEY MATCHUP

The nation’s leading passer Jaxson Dart faces a stingy Kentucky defense that has allowed only two passing touchdowns so far. Dart’s 1,554 passing yards is the most by an SEC quarterback through four games since Tim Couch had 1,577 in 1998. Dart has passed for 12 touchdowns against just two interceptions and has a game-breaking receiver in Tre Harris. Kentucky defensive back Zion Childress has 17 tackles, including a team-high five for a loss. The Wildcats held Carson Beck and Georgia to 262 total yards.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Kentucky: QB Brock Vandagriff is going to have to have some success throwing the ball with the Wildcats facing the nation’s top run defense. The Georgia transfer hasn’t thrown for a touchdown since doing it three times in the opener against Southern Miss but is coming off a season-high 237 passing yards against Ohio.

Ole Miss: Harris is the nation’s No. 2 receiver with 628 yards and four touchdowns on 38 receptions. He’s coming off an 11-catch, 225-yard, two-TD performance against Georgia Southern.

FACTS & FIGURES

The Rebels are the first SEC team to have four straight games with 600 yards of total offense. … Kentucky has held its first four opponents under 300 total yards, the Wildcats’ longest streak since doing it five straight games in 2019. … Kentucky’s 50 points allowed marks the program’s fewest through four games since the 2008 defense gave up just 22 points during that span. … Ole Miss has outscored opponents by an average of 32.9 points during a 10-game winning streak at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. … Rebels coach Lane Kiffin is seeking his 100th career win. He’s 99-49.

