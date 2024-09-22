Late TD lifts No. 18 Michigan to 27-24 win over No. 11 USC

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Kalel Mullings surged 2 yards for a touchdown run on fourth down with 37 seconds…

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Kalel Mullings surged 2 yards for a touchdown run on fourth down with 37 seconds left, lifting No. 18 Michigan to a 27-24 win over No. 11 Southern California on Saturday, welcoming the Trojans to the Big Ten with a heavy dose of smashmouth football.

The Wolverines (3-1, 1-0) overcame losing a 14-0 lead in the first half and coughing up two fumbles in the second half. They won with a 10-play, 89-yard TD drive, with Mullings doing most of the work. He capped it with his second touchdown of the game, this one running behind a fullback in a jumbo package that left little doubt where the ball was going.

The Trojans (2-1, 0-1) went ahead 24-20 midway through the fourth when Miller Moss threw his third touchdown pass, a 24-yarder to Ja’Kobi Lane.

USC’s last chance ended with a fourth-down throw coming up short of the line to gain near midfield.

No. 1 TEXAS 51, LOUISIANA-MONROE 3

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Arch Manning earned his first career win as a starter and Jaydon Blue scored four touchdowns as No. 1 Texas ran over Louisiana-Monroe.

The Longhorns took over the No. 1 ranking last week for the first time since 2008 and made quick work of the Warhawks with Manning starting in place of injured regular starting quarterback Quinn Ewers, who was out with an abdominal strain.

Texas (4-0) leaned on Blue early and he scored three of the Longhorns’ first four touchdowns on two short runs and a pass from Manning. Manning’s second-quarter touchdown pass to Ryan Wingo made it 28-0.

Blue finished with 124 yards rushing. He did not play in Texas’ previous game because of a nagging ankle injury.

No. 3 OHIO ST. 49, MARSHALL 14

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Quinshon Judkins rushed for 173 yards and two touchdowns, Emeka Egbuka had 117 yards receiving and a TD and No. 3 Ohio State overcame an early push by Marshall to pull away and win..

TreVeyon Henderson rushed for two touchdowns, freshman Jeremiah Smith had a 53-yard TD catch, and quarterback Will Howard rushed for a 1-yard score. The Buckeyes scored four touchdowns of 40 yards or more.

No. 5 MISSISSIPPI 52, GEORGA SOUTHERN 13

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Jaxson Dart threw two touchdown passes in the opening nine minutes and finished with four as No. 5 Mississippi routed Georgia Southern.

The Rebels (4-0) raced to a 17-0 first-quarter lead, highlighted by Dart’s touchdown passes of 31 yards to Juice Wells and 23 yards to Jordan Watkins. Dart finished 22 of 31 passing for 382 yards as Ole Miss built a 24-7 halftime lead and was never threatened.

Tre Harris had 11 receptions for 225 yards, including touchdowns of 70 and 36 yards. Henry Parrish, JJ Pegues and Domonique Thomas ran for TDs. Ole Miss finished with 607 yards of offense but was hampered by 11 penalties for 133 yards.

No. 6 TENNESSEE 25, No. 15 OKLAHOMA 15

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Jaxson Dart threw two touchdown passes in the opening nine minutes and finished with four as No. 5 Mississippi routed Georgia Southern.

The Rebels (4-0) raced to a 17-0 first-quarter lead, highlighted by Dart’s touchdown passes of 31 yards to Juice Wells and 23 yards to Jordan Watkins. Dart finished 22 of 31 passing for 382 yards as Ole Miss built a 24-7 halftime lead and was never threatened.

Tre Harris had 11 receptions for 225 yards, including touchdowns of 70 and 36 yards. Henry Parrish, JJ Pegues and Domonique Thomas ran for TDs. Ole Miss finished with 607 yards of offense but was hampered by 11 penalties for 133 yards.

No. 7 MISSOURI 30, VANDERBILT 27, 2OT

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Blake Craig made up for three missed field goals in regulation by hitting from 37 yards in the second overtime, and Vanderbilt kicker Brock Taylor missed a 31-yarder to keep the game going to allow No. 7 Missouri to escape with a win in double-overtime.

Brady Cook threw for 226 yards and two touchdowns and Nate Noel ran for 199 yards for Missouri. The Tigers (4-0, 1-0 SEC) avoided a big upset that would have been a blow to their College Football Playoff chances by beating the Commodores (2-2, 0-1) for the fifth straight time.

No. 8 MIAMI 50, SOUTH FLORIDA 15

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Miami’s Cam Ward threw for 404 yards and three touchdowns while becoming the 13th player in NCAA history to top 15,000 career passing yards to help the eighth-ranked Hurricanes rout South Florida.

Ward tossed TD passes of 6 yards to Isaiah Horton, 5 yards to Xavier Restrepo and 76 yards to Sam Brown, the latter putting Miami (4-0) ahead for good late in the second quarter. Damien Martinez rushed for three TDs, including a pair of 1-yarders that finished long drives that built the lead to 36-15 in the third quarter.

Receiver Sean Atkins had 11 catches for 125 yards and also threw a 12-yard TD pass to quarterback Byrum Brown for USF (2-2).

No. 10 PENN ST. 56, KENT ST. 0

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Drew Allar threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score, and No. 10 Penn State beat Kent State.

Tyler Warren, Nick Singleton, Liam Clifford, Omari Evans and Khalil Dinkins caught touchdown passes as the Nittany Lions (3-0) outgained Kent State 718-67, held the Golden Flashes to six first downs and forced 10 punts.

Penn State’s total yards broke a program record that had stood since 1926 when the Nittany Lions had 707 against Susquehanna.

They Nittany Lions got off to a slow start with a turnover on their first drive, but scored on six of their next seven possessions to quickly pull away in the final nonconference game for both teams.

No. 12 UTAH 22, No. 14 OKLAHOMA ST. 19

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Micah Bernard rushed for a career-high 182 yards, and No. 12 Utah withstood a fourth-quarter comeback to beat No. 14 Oklahoma State in the Utes’ first Big 12 game after leaving the Pac-12.

Brant Kuithe scored two touchdowns and Cole Becker kicked three field goals for Utah (4-0, 1-0).

Freshman Isaac Wilson passed for 207 yards and a touchdown and ran for 41 yards in place of injured Utes starter Cam Rising, who warmed up but didn’t play.

Oklahoma State’s Alan Bowman, benched after an ineffective first half, returned midway through the fourth quarter and passed for two touchdowns and two 2-point conversions to help Oklahoma State (3-1, 0-1) trim Utah’s lead to three points.

No. 13 KANSAS ST. 9, BYU 38

PROVO, Utah (AP) — BYU’s defense forced three turnovers, Jake Retzlaff threw for 149 yards and two touchdowns and Parker Kingston had a highlight reel 90-yard punt return touchdown in a victory over No. 13 Kansas State.

Sione Moa added a career-high 76 yards and a touchdown on the ground. The Cougars (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) snapped a five-game losing streak to Big 12 opponents in emphatic fashion.

Avery Johnson piled up 204 yards of total offense for the Wildcats but also threw a pair of interceptions. DJ Giddens rushed 93 yards on 19 carries as Kansas State (3-1, 0-1) dropped to 0-4 all-time in Provo despite totaling 224 rushing yards.

BYU scored a pair of touchdowns 39 seconds apart before halftime after forcing turnovers on back-to-back Kansas State drives.

No. 16 LSU 34, UCLA 17

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Garrett Nussmeier passed for 352 yards and three touchdowns, and No. 16 LSU outscored UCLA 17-0 in the second half for a victory.

However, LSU lost the services of linebacker Harold Perkins, a preseason All-America selection, when he injured his right knee while making a tackle in the fourth quarter.

Perkins needed help getting to the sideline. Minutes later, he walked gingerly to the locker room with a towel over his head, flanked by trainers on each side.

By then, LSU (3-1) led by two touchdowns and added a field goal with 5:48 left in what became the Tigers’ third straight victory.

No. 17 NOTRE DAME 28, MIAMI (OHIO) 3

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Riley Leonard accounted for 297 yards total offense and three touchdowns as No. 17 Notre Dame shook off a sluggish offensive start to beat Miami (Ohio).

Leonard capped the Fighting Irish (3-1) scoring when he raced 50 yards up the middle for a score with 5:39 left in the game. He finished his day with 143 yards rushing on 12 carries and scored two touchdowns. Leonard connected on 12 of 25 passes for 154 yards and one touchdown.

Haunted by off-target passes and penalties, Notre Dame found itself trailing 3-0 early in the second quarter on a 26-yard field goal by Miami’s Dom Dzioban.

The Fighting Irish, who lost 16-14 to Northern Illinois in their previous home game, were booed by the crowd a couple of times during the first three drives as they twice went three-and-out and turned it over on downs.

No. 19 LOUISVILLE 31, GEORGIA TECH 19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Ja’Corey Brooks’ 57-yard touchdown reception provided the go-ahead score late in the third quarter, Tayon Holloway followed by blocking a field goal he returned 45 yards for an insurance TD and No. 19 Louisville scored from all phases to beat Georgia Tech in its Atlantic Coast Conference opener on Saturday.

The Cardinals (3-0, 1-0 ACC) used defense and offense to lead 17-7 in the second quarter before the Yellow Jackets rallied to tie the game at 17 late in the third. Louisville eventually went ahead on Tyler Shough’s deep pass to Brooks down the right sideline that Brooks hauled in on the run even as a Tech defender was called for pass interference.

The Yellow Jackets (3-2, 1-2) got within 24-19 on a safety as Shough stumbled to his knee while trying to throw from the end zone with 11:23 to play. Tech took the ensuing kickoff and drove inside Louisville territory to set up Aidan Burr’s 50-yard attempt on fourth down. Holloway swooped in from the left side to block the kick, scoop up the football and dash to the end zone for the clincher with 7:05 to play that sparked a celebration among teammates and fans.

No. 20 IOWA ST. 52, ARKANSAS ST. 7

AMES, Iowa )AP) — Rocco Becht threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, and Carson Hansen rushed for two scores as No. 20 Iowa State rolled to a win over Arkansas State.

Becht’s 1-yard run put the Cyclones up 14-0 late in the first quarter, and his TD passes of 10 yards to Tyler Moore and 16 yards to Jayden Higgins helped put the Cyclones (3-0) up 31-0 at half.

Hansen, who struggled to find playing time during his freshman year, rushed for 58 yards on nine carries and forced a fumble following an interception thrown by ISU backup quarterback Connor Moberly late in the third quarter.

The Cyclones rushed for 237 yards and finished with 490 yards of total offense, their most since 2021.

No. 21 CLEMSON 59, NC STATE 35

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Cade Klubnik has been a difference-maker for Clemson this season. And that’s been key to the 21st-ranked Tigers’ offensive revival.

Klubnik, a junior in his second full season as starting quarterback, threw for a three touchdowns and added a 55-yard scoring run in Clemson’s win over N.C. State to start Atlantic Coast Conference play.

He accounted for seven touchdowns — five passing, two rushing — in a 66-20 victory over Appalachian State in his previous game.

That got Clemson a second straight blowout that was over by halftime. The Tigers (2-1, 1-0 ACC) were ahead 28-0 in the first quarter and 45-7 at halftime.

No. 23 NIU 20, BUFFALO 23, OT

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Upton Bellenfant kicked a 37-yard field goal in overtime to give Buffalo a 23-20 victory over No. 23 Northern Illinois.

The Huskies (2-1, 0-1 Mid-American Conference), playing for the first time since winning at then-No. 5 Notre Dame two weeks ago, managed just six points in the second half. Buffalo (3-1, 1-0), which began playing at the FBS level in 1999, beat a ranked opponent for the second time in its history.

The Bulls led 20-17 after Shaun Dolac’s interception and 53-yard return set up a field goal, but the Huskies tied it with a 13-play drive that ended with Kanon Woodill’s 27-yard field goal with 26 seconds to play.

Woodill, who booted the game-winner at Notre Dame, missed a pair of field goal tries, including a 42-yarder that was blocked in overtime. That set up the game-winner from Bellenfant, who was 3 for 3 on the day.

No. 25 TEXAS A&M 26, BOWLING GREEN 20

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Marcel Reed threw for 173 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for 91 yards as No. 25 Texas A&M outlasted Bowling Green.

Reed got his second collegiate start in place of Conner Weigman, who was out with a shoulder injury.

Le’Veon Moss fumbled with about 90 seconds left and Bowling Green (1-2) cut the lead to six on a 23-yard field goal by Jackson Kleather with 38 seconds to go. But the Aggies recovered Bowling Green’s onside kick after that to secure the victory.

Bowling Green got within three on a TD late in the third quarter before Randy Bond added two field goals for Texas A&M (3-1) in the fourth that extended the lead to 26-17.

______

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.