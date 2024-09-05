No. 25 Clemson, Appalachian State both look to keep CFP hopes alive early in the season

Appalachian State (1-0) at No. 25 Clemson (0-1), Saturday, 8 p.m. ET (ACC Network) BetMGM College Football Odds: Clemson by…

Appalachian State (1-0) at No. 25 Clemson (0-1), Saturday, 8 p.m. ET (ACC Network)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Clemson by 17 1/2.

Series record: Clemson leads 5-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Clemson’s chances at an expanded College Football Playoff. The Tigers can certainly rebound from their horrible start, a 34-3 loss to No. 1 Georgia, and put together a CFP worthy season. But things will be over on that front if they fall to Appalachian State. The Mountaineers have CFP hopes of their own as Sun Belt favorites who could claim the Group of Five spot in the 12-team field.

KEY MATCHUP

Appalachian State quarterback Joey Aguilar vs. Clemson’s defensive front. Aguilar is the Sun Belt offensive preseason player of the year who got off to a hot start as he completed 22 of 36 passes for 326 yards in a 38-10 win over East Tennessee last week. Aguilar threw for two scores and rushed for two more. Clemson’s front line features ends Peter Woods and T.J. Parker, who helped hold Georgia in check in the first half of the Tigers’ loss.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Appalachian State: LB Nate Johnson. Johnson is from Gaffney, South Carolina, about 90 minutes away from Death Valley and emerged last season as one of the nation’s best young defenders. Johnson had 7.5 sacks last year, second nationally among first-year players.

Clemson: QB Cade Klubnik. If the Tigers hope to achieve success this season, Klubnik will have to emerge as a consistent passer who can fire up their offense. Klubnik, as he has at times in his career, looked lost against Georgia. He has to find himself in the team’s home opener to prepare for even bigger games ahead.

FACTS & FIGURES

Clemson and Appalachian State last met in 2015. … Clemson and Appalachian State are two of the six programs with the most wins in the Football Bowl Subdivision. The Tigers rank second with 119 wins in that span while the Mountaineers are sixth with 96. … Appalachian State was fourth in the FBS with 25 takeaways. It led the Sun Belt with 13 interceptions. … The Tigers slid from 14th in the preseason rankings to 25th. … Clemson has had a rushing touchdown in 78 of its past 83 games, which tops the FBC. Appalachian State is No. 2 on that list with 74 in that span.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.