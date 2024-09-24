No. 17 Clemson, QB Klubnik bring the big play back to Tigers attack

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — The big play is back in a big way for No. 17 Clemson. The Tigers (2-1,…

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — The big play is back in a big way for No. 17 Clemson.

The Tigers (2-1, 1-0 ACC) and frequently maligned passer Cade Klubnik have made an early, explosive statement about their chances in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

“Explosive. Explosive and consistent,” coach Dabo Swinney said this week. “They’re just taking what’s there. Our quarterback’s blossoming right before our eyes.”

Klubnik has accounted for 11 touchdowns — eight passing, three rushing — with six those going for 29 yards or longer. He’s ninth nationally in completion percentage (73.4) and 12th in passing efficiency. Klubnik leads country in efficiency on third down.

He was a quarterback many fans and analysts had given up on after last year’s mistake-filled, indecisive showing that had the Tigers 4-4 and out of the championship chase before November.

Things started poorly this year when Clemson was blasted 34-3 by then top-ranked Georgia in the opener as Klubnik and the offense failed to capitalize on early chances before getting blown out in the second half.

But it’s a dynamic and confident Klubnik who has Clemson on a historic run early this season. The team posted 59 or more points in consecutive games for just the third time ever.

Klubnik opened a 66-20 victory over Appalachian State with a perfectly thrown 76-yard TD pass to freshman receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. A week later, Klubnick broke free for a 55-yard rushing score — Clemson’s longest by a quarterback in five years — to start a 59-35 rout of N.C. State.

The long gains are a big energy boost for the Tigers and Klubnik.

“I think we’ve got every tool in the tool box to keep doing it,” he said.

Struggling start

Swinney had assembled a national championship program built on stretching the field. Quarterbacks Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence, tailback Travis Etienne and receivers like Tee Higgins, Mike Williams and Justyn Ross would routinely hit the big plays as the Tigers used their attack for six straight playoff berths and national titles after the 2016 and 2018 seasons.

Things have stalled out the past few seasons. Yes, the Tigers won their most recent ACC title in 2022 when Klubnik subbed in for soon-to-transfer D.J. Uiagalelei, but when Klubnik took over as full-time starter last year, Clemson floundered much of the season.

Klubnik remembers the disappointment he felt in 90 minutes after losing 24-17 at N.C. State last October to lose all hope of a late rally to the ACC title.

He vowed to improve and set about playing steadier and headier. Klubnik stayed away from the crushing mistakes the final five games — all wins — and led a two-minute drive to beat Kentucky 38-35 in the Gator Bowl last December that kept the good feelings flowing throughout the offseason.

Klubnik and the offense quickly brushed aside the Georgia loss to focus on the opportunities to show college football the dynamic attack evident on their practice field this past spring and fall.

“He’s got a routine, and routines are very important on how you get yourself ready,” Swinney said. “But his spirit and practice every day, the way he comes to work, the way he’s grown as a leader, it’s fun.”

Everyone on Clemson’s offense is having fun these days. Antonio Williams, a junior receiver, leads the team with 12 catches and three TDs.

“We’ve been gaining confidence all through (summer) and it’s starting to translate on the field,” Williams said. “We were disappointed in the first game (against Georgia), but now our confidence is growing.”

Next up

The Tigers will look to keep that going when Stanford, new to the ACC, make it’s first-ever trip to Death Valley on Saturday night.

Klubnik believes he and his teammates can keep things rolling, no matter who’s on the other side.

“I just feel like I’m playing like me,” he said. “I feel like I’m going out there and I’m ready and I’m seeing it really well. I’m just comfortable out there.”

