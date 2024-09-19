No. 15 Oklahoma hosts No. 6 Tennessee in its first-ever Southeastern Conference game

No. 6 Tennessee (3-0) at No. 15 Oklahoma (3-0) Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (ABC) BetMGM College Football Odds: Tennessee by…

No. 6 Tennessee (3-0) at No. 15 Oklahoma (3-0) Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Tennessee by 7 1/2.

Series record: Oklahoma leads 3-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Oklahoma makes its SEC debut in a game that already had been scheduled. This will not only be Tennessee’s league opener, but coach Josh Heupel’s first time coaching the Vols against the program he led to the 2000 national championship as quarterback. Oklahoma coach Brent Venables was the co-defensive coordinator on that team, too. The winner gets a nice strength-of-schedule win in the race for the SEC title game as well as a potential berth in the College Football Playoff.

KEY MATCHUP

Tennessee’s defense against Oklahoma’s offensive line. The Vols have not allowed an offensive touchdown in 16 straight quarters over four games, the third-longest streak in school history. It’s their longest streak since going 18 consecutive quarters in 1965-66. Tennessee is second nationally holding opponents to 160.7 yards per game, which is about what Oklahoma has averaged with a middling 4.34 yards per carry.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Tennessee: QB Nico Iamaleava. The 6-foot-6 quarterback from Long Beach, California, will be making his fifth career start and third away from Neyland Stadium. He is 4-0 as a starter with two victories over ranked opponents. This will be his first true road start and SEC debut. He has thrown for 698 yards with six TDs and two interceptions averaging 232.7 yards per game with the Vols outscoring opponents 226-13 in his starts.

Oklahoma: RB Taylor Tatum. The true freshman was one of the nation’s top recruits, and it’s clear why. He scored two touchdowns last week against Tulane — one receiving and one rushing. He has 15 carries for 102 yards. His load likely will increase this week as Oklahoma tries to infuse energy into its inconsistent offense.

FACTS & FIGURES

Tennessee has won five straight games dating to November. … The Vols have outscored opponents 191-13 to start this season. The point differential is the largest in SEC history through three games and second-most by an FBS team in the AP Poll era, which dates back to 1936. … The Vols have scored at least 50 points in each of their first three games for the second time in program history and first since 1913. … The Vols are 24-2, including 18 straight wins, when rushing for at least 200 yards. They have run for at least 200 yards in four straight games. … Oklahoma defensive end R Mason Thomas had three sacks in the fourth quarter last week against Tulane. … Oklahoma receiver Deion Burks ranks second in the SEC with 22 catches.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.