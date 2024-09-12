No. 12 Utah looking for potent running attack in rivalry showdown with Utah State

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Reigniting a once-potent running attack is Utah’s primary goal heading into a rivalry showdown with Utah…

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Reigniting a once-potent running attack is Utah’s primary goal heading into a rivalry showdown with Utah State on Saturday.

The No. 12 Utes (2-0) have had uncharacteristically average results in the backfield through their first two contests. They’re averaging only 117.5 yards per game on the ground, ranking eighth among Big 12 teams. Continual short gains on run plays stalled multiple drives in Utah’s 23-12 over Baylor in Week 2.

“We just got to play our brand of football. We love to run the ball,” running back Micah Bernard said. “We got the guys to do it. We just got to go out there and execute.”

Individually, Bernard took a step forward against the Bears, tallying 118 yards on 19 carries. It was the senior’s third career 100-yard game and comes on the heels of him missing 11 games with an eye injury a season ago.

“That really put us on the map right now,” freshman running back Mike Mitchell said. “Now our coaches trust us to run the ball 24/7, so I feel like that’s where we’re going to go toward, moving forward.”

Still, the Utes collectively haven’t hit the production benchmark Utah coach Kyle Whittingham wants from the run game. Whittingham said the team’s standard is 5.0 yards per carry, but the Utes only averaged 4.7 per carry against Southern Utah and 4.6 per carry against Baylor.

“I know we’re running the ball effectively if we’re above five yards a carry,” Whittingham said. “When our run game is really clicking, we’re up there with 230, 240, 250 yards. We haven’t been able to achieve that yet this year.”

Turning a corner against Utah State seems possible. The Aggies (1-1) struggled to stop the run in a 48-0 loss to Southern California. They allowed the Trojans to gash them for 249 yards on the ground while yielding 6.7 yards per carry.

Through two games, Utah State is allowing 193.0 rushing yards per game — 113th nationally.

Rising’s status uncertain

Who will start at quarterback remains a mystery for Utah heading into Saturday.

Cam Rising did not play in the second half against Baylor after injuring his throwing hand late in the second quarter. Whittingham revealed Rising’s injury was not serious after the game, but declined to reveal if his senior quarterback will return to action this week.

If Rising is unavailable, true freshman Isaac Wilson will get his first career start. Wilson, the younger brother of former BYU standout Zach Wilson, played the entire second half in each of Utah’s first two games. He has thrown for 104 yards and one touchdown while completing 55% of his passes.

While Wilson only completed four passes for 30 yards against Baylor, he’s starting to feel more comfortable running the offense.

“It’s getting simple to me,” Wilson said. “A while ago it was complex, but I’m getting over that hill and it’s getting simple. I think everything’s just calming down and it’s going to be great.”

Quarterback reunion

Utah’s former starting quarterback will face his old team on Saturday.

Bryson Barnes transferred to Utah State after leading the Utes’ offense for much of last season. Barnes began the season as the backup to Iowa transfer Spencer Petras. He took over in the opener when Petras exited with a left ankle sprain and led the Aggies to a 36-10 comeback win over Robert Morris.

Barnes earned the start against USC and struggled against the Trojans, throwing for just 103 yards and an interception on 18-of-27 passing. Still, Utah State interim coach Nate Dreiling expressed total confidence in the senior’s ability to lead the offense if Petras isn’t ready to go against Utah.

“The first thing that always comes to my mind with Bryson is toughness,” Dreiling said. “In my mind, and I’ve said this a lot, you win championships with a great defense and a tough quarterback. We know we have a tough quarterback. He always prepares like he’s a starter.”

Petras hasn’t been ruled out from returning on Saturday, but Dreiling said Barnes will get snaps on offense regardless.

Rivalry renewed

After a decade-long hiatus, Utah and Utah State are renewing a rivalry that extends back to 1892. The two schools will meet in The Battle of the Brothers for the 113th time. Utah has enjoyed the upper hand in the rivalry, winning 14 of the last 15 meetings, and leads the series 79-29-4. Still, the Aggies pulled off an upset victory the last time these teams played in Logan back in 2012, downing Utah 27-20 in overtime.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.