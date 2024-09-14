Nick Howard guides Butler to 53-0 victory over D-III’s Hanover

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Nick Howard threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score and Butler rolled to a 53-0…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Nick Howard threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score and Butler rolled to a 53-0 victory over Division-III’s Hanover on Saturday.

Butler (3-0) took a 7-0 lead on the second play from scrimmage when Howard fired a 47-yard scoring strike to Ethan Loss, who had three touchdown receptions on the day. Howard’s 30-yard touchdown run and backup quarterback Reagan Andrew’s two-point conversion run gave the Bulldogs a 15-0 lead after one quarter.

Andrew passed to Loss for a 9-yard touchdown, Joey Suchy ran 46 yards for a score, and Howard and Loss connected for a 7-yard touchdown with seven seconds left to give Butler a 36-0 lead at halftime.

Ershod Jasey II had a 7-yard touchdown run for the Bulldogs in the third quarter and fellow sophomore Griffin Caldwell ran it in from 21 yards out early in the fourth for his first career touchdown and a 53-0 advantage.

Howard completed 6 of 8 passes for 91 yards and carried eight times for 87 more to lead the Bulldogs, who punted just once.

Hanover finished with 79 yards passing and 54 on the ground.

