Nathan Denney’s touchdown with 12 seconds left lifts Yale over Holy Cross 38-31

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Nathan Denney ran for two touchdowns in the final 6 1/2 minutes — the second with…

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Nathan Denney ran for two touchdowns in the final 6 1/2 minutes — the second with 12 seconds remaining — and Yale opened its 151st season of football with a thrilling 38-31 victory over Holy Cross on Saturday.

Denney’s 5-yard run with 6:32 remaining gave Yale a 31-24 lead. After Holy Cross’s Jayden Clerveaux scored on a 1-yard run that tied the score for the fifth time, Denney scored the winning points on a 3-yard run that capped a 10-play, 64-yard drive that took 3:18 off the clock.

Holy Cross helped out on Yale’s winning drive, committing a personal foul and a pass interference on a fourth-down play.

Brogan McCaughey completed 18 of 32 passes for 217 yards with a touchdown for Yale (1-0). Denney had 29 carries for 80 yards with the two touchdowns.

Clerveaux scored three touchdowns and had 49 yards rushing for Holy Cross (1-3). Joe Pesansky was 12 of 26 passing for 279 with a touchdown. Max Mosey had five receptions for 129 yards.

This was the fifth consecutive time that Yale opened its season against Holy Cross and the Bulldogs lead the series 30-8.

The Bulldogs have won or shared the Ivy League title in each of the last two seasons and in four of the last six years. The Crusaders have won or shared the Patriot League championship in five consecutive seasons.

___ Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.