Nate Glantz, Jeff Caldwell team up for four TDs as Lindenwood rallies to beat Eastern Illinois 28-25

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Nate Glantz threw four unanswered touchdown passes to Jeff Caldwell in the second half and Lindenwood rallied to beat Eastern Illinois 28-25 in a Big South-Ohio Valley Conference opener on Saturday.

Glantz and Caldwell teamed up for touchdowns covering 11 and 22 yards in the third quarter after Lindenwood (2-3) was shut out in the first half and trailed 17-0.

The pair moved the Lions in front with an 8-yard score with 9:15 remaining and padded their lead to 28-17 when Glantz hit Caldwell for a 74-yard score with 6:05 left.

Pierce Holley answered with a 25-yard touchdown pass to Eli Mirza and a two-point conversion less than three minutes later to get Eastern Illinois (1-4) within three points. Holley drove the Panthers down the field in the closing seconds, but Drew Schiller missed a 30-yard field goal that would have tied the game.

Holley connected with Cooper Willman for a 15-yard score on the game’s opening possession to give Eastern Illinois the lead. Holley scored from a yard out on the Panthers’ next possession for a 14-0 advantage. Willman’s 25-yard punt return set up the score. Schiller kicked a 32-yard field goal for the lone score of the second quarter.

Glantz finished with 283 yards on 14-for-19 passing for the Lions with one interception. Caldwell totaled 115 yards on four catches. Cortezz Jones rushed for 104 yards on 20 carries.

Holley completed 26 of 43 passes for 326 yards. Terrance Gipson had nine receptions for 93 yards and MJ Flowers rushed 28 times for 123 yards.

