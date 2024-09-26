N.C. State hosts Northern Illinois in a matchup of teams trying to regroup from losses

Northern Illinois (2-1) at N.C. State (2-2), Saturday, 12 p.m. ET (CW) BetMGM College Football Odds: N.C. State by 6…

Northern Illinois (2-1) at N.C. State (2-2), Saturday, 12 p.m. ET (CW)

BetMGM College Football Odds: N.C. State by 6 1/2.

Series record: N.C. State leads 1-0.

What’s at stake?

N.C. State could use a win after blowout losses to ranked Tennessee and Clemson teams. Northern Illinois is coming off its first loss in falling to Buffalo in the Mid-American Conference, which knocked the Huskies out of the AP Top 25.

Key matchup

Northern Illinois’ defense against Wolfpack freshman QB CJ Bailey. The Huskies surrendered just 184 total yards in their loss and ranked 15th in the Bowl Subdivision in total defense (256.0 yards) while allowing just 17.3 points. The Wolfpack’s offense has struggled to generate points in the two marquee losses, with the talented but inexperienced Bailey throwing for 204 yards and one score in his first career start against the Tigers.

Players to watch

NIU: RB Antario Brown. He had a big day in the upset of Notre Dame (99 yards rushing, 126 yards receiving with a TD catch) and scored twice in last week’s loss to Buffalo.

N.C. State: WR KC Concepcion. He’s a big-play threat with a knack for getting to the end zone, but he hasn’t scored a touchdown since racking up three in the season-opening win against Western Carolina of the Championship Subdivision.

Facts & figures

Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren began his head-coaching career at Northern Illinois. He led the Huskies in 2011 and 2012, including the first MAC title in program history and a 12-win season in his second year that included a trip to the Orange Bowl. Doeren left there to take over at N.C. State before the 2013 season. … Bailey is the third true freshman to start at quarterback for N.C. State since the turn of the century. … N.C. State won 41-14 in 1997 for the only other meeting in series history. … Northern Illinois is 4-8 against Atlantic Coast Conference members, including wins at Boston College in 2023 and Georgia Tech in 2021. … N.C. State OL Anthony Belton won’t start after being ejected from the Clemson loss for spitting on a player. … NIU was tied for third in preseason picks for the MAC, while N.C. State was picked fourth in the ACC.

