Murray State rushes past Mississippi Valley State 59-8 for coach Jody Wright’s first victory

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Jayden Johannsen passed for two touchdowns and was one of four Murray State players to rush for a touchdown as the Racers beat Mississippi Valley State 59-8 on Saturday for coach Jody Wright’s first victory with the program.

Johannsen, Kywon Morgan, Jawaun Northington and Kevin Emmanuel each had a rushing score as eight Murray State (1-2) rushers combined to carry it 45 times for 219 yards.

Johannsen’s passing touchdowns went for 36 yards to Justice Hill, a former basketball player for MSU, and 38 to Kade Neely. Backup QB Jameson Holcomb also got in on the scoring with a 15-yard pass to Marcus Floyd Jr. early in the fourth quarter.

James London’s career-long 54-yard field goal with 3:38 left in the second quarter capped Murray State’s 31-0 start. London is the seventh MSU kicker in program history to have multiple 50-yard field goals. He had a 51-yarder last week against Butler.

Ty’Jarian Williams was 11 of 23 for 129 yards passing with one touchdown and one interception for Mississippi Valley State (0-3).

Wright was named the 20th head football coach for Murray State in January.

