Morrow’s 156 yards, 2 touchdowns on the ground power Colorado State past UTEP 27-17

FORT COLLINS, Col. (AP) — Avery Morrow ran for 156 yards with two touchdowns and Colorado State defeated UTEP 27-17 on Saturday.

Morrow’s 2-yard touchdown run made it 7-0 in the first quarter and his 73-yard jaunt gave the Rams a 14-3 lead about 5 1/2 minutes before halftime.

In the third quarter, Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi’s short touchdown pass to Armani Winfield, followed by a 37-yard Jordan Noyes field goal made it 24-3 midway through the period.

UTEP rallied with touchdown passes of 28 and 56 yards from Cade McConnell pass to Kenny Odom to make it 24-17 early in the fourth.

The Miners turned it over on downs near midfield on their next possession, then the Rams took nearly six minutes off the clock with a drive that ended with a 39-yard field goal by Noyes.

Fowler-Nicolosi completed 14 of 22 passes for 132 yards. He had one touchdown and one interception. The Rams had 224 yards on the ground.

McConnell was 19-of-29 passing for 220 yards. The Miners were held to 48 yards rushing.

