Jackson State wins its first Celebration Bowl, beating South Carolina State 28-7

ATLANTA (AP) — Jacobian Morgan threw a pair of touchdown passes to Joanes Fortilien, Irv Mulligan added two short touchdown runs and Jackson State defeated South Carolina State 28-7 on Saturday in the Celebration Bowl that serves as the HBCU national championship.

The Southwestern Athletic Conference champion Tigers (12-2) outgained the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference’s Bulldogs (9-3) 383-211, giving up just 59 yards through three quarters to win their 10th straight game. Jackson State won its first Celebration Bowl, coming in its third appearance in four years.

Morgan was 15 of 21 for 233 yards passing with an interception. Isaiah Spencer had 123 yards receiving.

The Bulldogs’ Eric Phoenix, who sat out the third quarter, was 13 of 20 for 167 yards — enough to make him the program’s season passing leader with 2,628 yards. He ran for South Carolina State’s only touchdown.

Jackson State took a 14-0 halftime lead. Morgan threw a 4-yard TD to Fortilien, capping a nearly 10-minute drive. The Tigers’ second TD came after the Bulldogs turned the ball over on downs at the JSU 32. On the next play, Morgan found Spencer for a 67-yard gain to the 1. Mulligan scored on the next play.

After a scoreless third quarter, a 42-yard pass to Spencer sparked a drive given second life after an offsides on a field-goal attempt. Mulligan scored from 2 yards out.

Phoenix led an 80-yard drive, connecting with Nigel Johnson an a 64-yard play before scoring on a 3-yard run for the Bulldogs’ only points with about 11 minutes left.

Gerardo Baeza missed a 35-yard field goal but the Tigers got the ball back on Shamar Hawkins’ interception. On the next play, Morgan threw a 14-yard TD pass to Fortilien to again lead by 21.

