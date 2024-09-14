Morgan ties school record with 6 TDs in New Hampshire’s 45-6 win over Stonehill

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Seth Morgan tied a school record with six touchdown passes to lead New Hampshire over Stonehill…

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Seth Morgan tied a school record with six touchdown passes to lead New Hampshire over Stonehill 45-6 on Saturday night.

Morgan, a senior transfer in his first season at UNH (2-1), threw for 387 yards on 22-of-30 passing. He topped 300 yards for the 10th time in his career, which includes stops at FCS school VMI and Division II Shepherd University. His six TDs tied a record set by Ricky Santos against Villanova in 2004.

Morgan’s TD throws included a 56-yard flea flicker to Joey Corcoran and 53- and 68-yarders to Caleb Burke.

Burke finished with 134 yards and two touchdowns and Corcoran totaled 129 yards and three scores.

The only points for Stonehill (0-2) came in the first quarter on Zavion Woodard’s 2-yard run.

