Miller Moss makes first home start when No. 13 USC looks to build on big opening win against Utah St

Utah State (1-0) at No. 13 Southern California (1-0), Saturday, 11 p.m. ET (BTN)

BetMGM College Football Odds: USC by 28 1/2.

Series record: USC leads 6-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Coming off a last-second 27-20 win over then-No. 13 LSU in Las Vegas on Sunday and with their Big Ten debut at No. 10 Michigan up next on Sept. 21, the Trojans will try to avoid looking past the Aggies in their home opener. Utah State opened its season under interim coach Nate Dreiling with a 36-14 win over Robert Morris and will now attempt to pull off the biggest win in school history.

KEY MATCHUP

Utah State’s offensive line vs. USC’s defensive line. The Trojans were much improved in nearly every facet in their first game under new defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn. However, they failed to produce a sack and were largely ineffective in pressuring the quarterback, something that will have to change for USC to challenge for a College Football Playoff berth. They will try to show more against the Aggies, who did not allow a sack in 36 drop backs against FCS competition.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Utah State: QB Bryson Barnes came off the bench after starter Spencer Petras injured his ankle to throw for 198 yards and two touchdowns against one interception and run for 88 yards and a score. Barnes will be quite familiar to the Trojans after leading Utah to a shocking 34-32 win at the Coliseum last season.

USC: QB Miller Moss threw for 378 yards and a touchdown in the victory over the Tigers. The fourth-year junior has 750 yards passing and seven scores against one pick while completing 72.5% of his attempts (50 of 69) in his first two career starts running coach Lincoln Riley’s offense.

FACTS & FIGURES

Sophomore WR Ja’Kobi Lane is one of Moss’ favorite targets, getting three receptions for 60 yards and two touchdowns in the Holiday Bowl against Louisville in December and following it up with three grabs for 50 yards and a score versus LSU. … Petras, the Iowa transfer, had 145 yards passing with one touchdown and two interceptions before he was hurt in his Utah State debut. … USC allowed two red-zone touchdowns in four chances after opponents scored at a 69% efficiency (38 of 55) last season. … Utah State is 6-66 against AP ranked teams, notching its biggest upset against No. 18 BYU in 2014. … The Trojans lost their last three home games last season. … At 33 years old, Dreiling is the youngest head coach in the FBS this season.

