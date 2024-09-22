Madsen accounts for 4 TDs, Boise St. has 609 total yards in 56-14 win over Portland St.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Maddux Madsen threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score Saturday night to help Boise…

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Maddux Madsen threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score Saturday night to help Boise State beat Portland State 56-14.

Dylan Riley had 96 yards rushing and touchdowns and Cameron Camper had TD receptions of 18 yards late in the second quarter and 52 yards to open the scoring in the third that gave Boise State a 28-point lead. Riley scored on a 2-yard run that made it 42-7 going into the fourth quarter.

Dante Chachere’s fumble near the goal line was recovered by running back Delon Thompson for a Portland State (0-3) touchdown that made it 7-7 with 5 minutes left in the first quarter.

Madsen hit Matt Lauter with a 4-yard TD pass on the first play of the second quarter and his sneak from a yard out made it 21-7 with 4:39 left in the first half.

Chacere scored on a 10-yard run early in the fourth quarter.

Boise State finished with 609 total yards and 27 first downs. The Broncos had 342 yards rushing and five touchdowns on 38 carries.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.