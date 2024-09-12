Longtime rivals Oregon State and No. 9 Oregon meet as nonconference foes

No. 9 Oregon (2-0) at Oregon State (2-0), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (FOX) BetMGM College Football Odds: Oregon by 13…

No. 9 Oregon (2-0) at Oregon State (2-0), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (FOX)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Oregon by 13 1/2.

Series record: Oregon leads 68-49-10.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Coming off two underwhelming wins to start the season, Oregon looks to address some shortcomings against their in-state rivals. Oregon State is also 2-0 as it embarks on an unusual season following the disintegration of the Pac-12. It is the 128th meeting of the two teams, the seventh most-played rivalry nationally. Formerly known as the Civil War, the game has never before been played in September. The Beavers have won the last two meetings in Corvallis. Oregon won last year’s game 31-7 in Eugene.

KEY MATCHUP

Oregon’s offensive line has struggled and the Ducks rotated players several times last week in a 37-34 victory over Boise State. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel was sacked four times. The Beavers’ defense shut out San Diego State last weekend. Oregon State is allowing opponents an average of 77 yards on the ground. Oregon had just 109 yards rushing against the Broncos.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel continues to put up big numbers. The heralded transfer from Oklahoma has thrown for 623 yards with four touchdowns. He ranks third nationally for completion percentage, making 59 of 70 passes so far.

Oregon State running backs Jam Griffin and Anthony Hankerson lead the Beavers’ ground attack, which is averaging nearly 300 yards each game. Griffin is averaging 124.5 yards a game with three touchdowns, while Hankerson averages 113 yards and also has three scores.

FACTS & FIGURES

It is the first time that the two teams have met as nonconference opponents since 1963. The Ducks joined the Big Ten this year and the Beavers remained in what was left of the Pac-12, along with Washington States, after realignment last summer. … The Pac-12 announced on Thursday that four Mountain West teams would join the conference next season. … Tez Johnson had an 85-yard punt return for a touchdown against Boise State, earning him Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week honors. It was Oregon’s first punt return for a score since 2018.

