Late safety on Tristian Waldier sack gives Edinboro a 23-21 win over Robert Morris

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Isaac Bernard threw two touchdown passes and Edinboro had a late safety to defeat Robert Morris 23-21 on Saturday night.

The Colonials tied the game when DJ Moyer scored on a 12-yard run to cap a nine-play, 66-yard drive early in the fourth quarter and then forced the Division II Fighting Scotts into a three-and-out. But Reed Martin boomed a 74-yard punt to the Robert Morris 1.

Tristian Waldier then sacked Anthony Chiccitt for the game-winning safety.

Bernard was 20 of 27 for 161 yards with Teegan Brown hauling in eight catches for 80 yards and a touchdown for the Fighting Scots (1-1). Caron Robinson rushed for 91 yards.

Chiccitt threw for a touchdown and Tyvon Edmonds Jr. ran for a score for Robert Morris (0-2).

