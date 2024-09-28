Lambson runs for 243 yards and 2 TDs to lead Southern Utah over Austin Peay 28-17

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Targhee Lambson ran for 243 yards and two touchdowns to lead Southern Utah to a 28-17…

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Targhee Lambson ran for 243 yards and two touchdowns to lead Southern Utah to a 28-17 victory over Austin Peay on Saturday.

Lambson broke loose on a 63-yard touchdown run 11 seconds into the fourth quarter to give Southern Utah (2-3, 1-0 United Athletic Conference) the 21-17 lead. Austin Peay didn’t cross midfield in its three possessions of the fourth quarter, the last ending with Jayden Robertson’s 20-yard pick-6 with 8 seconds left.

Lambson also had a 1-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and finished with 24 carries. Bronson Barron was 14-of-25 passing for 243 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.

Austin Smith completed 19 of 31 passes for 124 yards with a touchdown and two picks for the Govs. His 6-yard TD run tied the game at 14 midway through the third quarter. La’Vell Wright added 140 yards rushing on 17 carries for Austin Peay (1-4, 0-2).

