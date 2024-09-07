King, Daniels lead Norfolk State to 28-23 victory over Virginia State

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Kevon King had 137 yards rushing, Jalen Daniels accounted for three touchdowns, and Norfolk State defeated…

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Kevon King had 137 yards rushing, Jalen Daniels accounted for three touchdowns, and Norfolk State defeated Virginia State 28-23 on Saturday.

King’s 64-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter gave the Spartans (1-2) their first double-digit lead of the game, 28-17, with 13 1/2 minutes remaining.

Virginia State (1-1), a Division II member, got within 28-23 when QB Romelo Williams scored on a 7-yard run with about five minutes to go in the game. The two-point conversion pass failed.

Norfolk State then ran out the clock with eight consecutive rushing plays and a couple of kneel-downs.

King led a Spartans rushing attack that totaled 259 yards on 43 carries.

Daniels completed 14 of 21 passes for 210 yards. He threw touchdown passes of 60 yards to Jacquez Jones and 22 yards to Kam’Ryn Thomas. Daniel also had an 11-yard touchdown run.

Jones caught four passes for 109 yards.

Williams was 14-for-20 passing for 171 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

___ Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.