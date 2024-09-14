Joey Aguilar rallies Appalachian State to 21-19 victory over East Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Joey Aguilar passed for a career-high 424 yards with two touchdowns and Appalachian State spotted East…

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Joey Aguilar passed for a career-high 424 yards with two touchdowns and Appalachian State spotted East Carolina the first 16 points before rallying for a 21-19 victory on Saturday.

Jake Garcia staked East Carolina (2-1) to a 7-0 lead three plays into the game with a 65-yard scoring strike to Winston Wright Jr. Andrew Conrad followed with a 48-yard field goal and Shavon Revel Jr. picked off an Aguilar pass and returned it 50 yards for a touchdown as the Pirates led 16-0 after the point-after kick was missed.

Appalachian State (2-1) answered with Aguilar’s 6-yard scoring toss to Eli Wilson 43 seconds into the second quarter. The pair teamed up for the two-point conversion. Michael Hughes added a 28-yard field goal midway through and a 35-yarder with 9 seconds left to pull the Mountaineers within 16-14 at halftime.

The Mountaineers took a 21-16 lead with 41 seconds left in the third on Aguilar’s 36-yard touchdown pass to Makai Jackson. Conrad kicked a 43-yard field goal with 12:39 left in the fourth to get the Pirates within two points.

Kaedin Robinson lost a fumble after a 20-yard completion, giving East Carolina the ball on their own 13-yard line with 5:10 left to play. Garcia hit Yannick Smith for a 29-yard gain on second down, but Seth Robertson intercepted the next pass, and the Mountaineers took over at the Pirates’ 48 — using nine plays to run out the clock.

Aguilar completed 32 of 47 passes with two picks. Robinson had seven catches for 129 yards. Christan Horn hauled in five passes for 108 yards.

Garcia had 226 yards on 18-for-28 passing for the Pirates.

