Jaxson Dart, No. 5 Ole Miss face stiffer test with road opener against Wake Forest

WINSTON SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Things have come almost too easily to Jaxson Dart and Mississippi in the first two games.

They’ve scored 128 points and allowed three. Dart set Southeastern Conference records for consecutive completions in a game (24) and overall (30). The defense has been similarly dominant.

But the competition has hardly supplied the best proving ground.

Now, Dart and the fifth-ranked Rebels (2-0) hit the road for the first time against the ACC’s Wake Forest (1-1) and at last face another power conference team even if they are 22 1/2-point favorites. The 125-point combined margin equals the second-highest for an SEC team through two games.

“They’ve done a lot of really good things, but the challenges will get harder, the opponent will get harder,” Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said. “We’ve just got to continue to push on.”

The Demon Deacons are seeking only the second win over a Top-5 team in program history. They’re coming off a 31-30 loss to Virginia after blowing a 13-point lead in the fourth quarter.

“Our guys were playing really hard,” Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson said. “I think we blew two coverages. And that’s 14 points right there.”

Throwing Dart

Dart has nearly as many touchdowns (six) as incompletions (seven) in leading an offense that tops the nation in scoring, total yards and passing yards. He’ll face a defense that surrendered 357 yards and three scores through the air to Virginia’s Anthony Colandrea.

Wake Forest QB watch

Former Boise State and Louisiana Tech quarterback Hank Bachmeier didn’t win the preseason battle with Michael Kern to start on opening night, but he took over during the season-opening win against North Carolina A&T and then went the distance in the Virginia loss.

Bachmeier showed an ability and willingness to push the ball downfield and attack coverages, throwing for 403 yards and a touchdown despite being sacked six times and taking plenty of hits (he ran 13 times).

“This will be the best passing team by far that we’ve played,” Kiffin said.

Brief history

Wake Forest has won the only two meetings, sweeping a home-and-home series in 2006 and 2008. Winning the third would be even bigger considering the school lists only one win against a top-5 opponent in its record book: a 19-6 road victory against No. 4 Tennessee on Oct. 26, 1946.

Top runners

Ole Miss running back Henry Parrish Jr. has so far done a nice job in replacing Quinshon Judkins, now at Ohio State. The Miami transfer, who started his career with the Rebels, ran for career-highs of 165 yards and four touchdowns against Middle Tennessee.

Wake Forest’s defense did a much better job against the run last week, holding Virginia to 73 yards on the ground.

The Demon Deacons’ Demond Claiborne ran for 135 yards and a touchdown in the season-opening win against North Carolina A&T. He ran 21 times for 86 yards and two scores in the loss to Virginia. Claiborne faces a defense that has allowed only 55 rushing yards through two games.

Air Jordan

Ole Miss receiver Jordan Watkins made his season debut with one catch for 28 yards against Middle Tennessee. Watkins, who had 53 catches for 741 yards last season, missed the opener with a hamstring injury. He also had a key block on a Parrish touchdown run and his importance to the offense goes beyond the stat sheet.

“It’s like having another quarterback on the field,” fellow receiver Tre Harris said. “He’s constantly getting guys lined up. He’s constantly telling guys what the play is.”

