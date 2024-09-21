Jai Patel’s late field goal lifts Rutgers over Virginia Tech 26-23

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Jai Patel connected on a 24-yard field goal with 1:56 remaining to lift Rutgers to a…

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Jai Patel connected on a 24-yard field goal with 1:56 remaining to lift Rutgers to a 26-23 victory over Virginia Tech on Saturday.

Patel’s field goal capped a 68-yard drive after Rutgers (3-0) squandered a 16-point lead entering the fourth quarter, but hung on to register its first road win of the season and its 10th consecutive nonconference victory.

“When you get after somebody and then it flips like that, it’s very, very hard, especially in their stadium, to be able to pull it back and go win the game,” Rutgers coach Greg Schiano said. “And that’s what we did. I’m proud of the guys. We certainly have a lot to clean up, but in many ways, this game is going to help us. I believe that, just going through this experience together.”

Virginia Tech (2-2) took over at its 25-yard line after Patel’s field goal, but on the third play of the drive, quarterback Kyron Drones’ pass was intercepted by Rutgers’ Robert Longerbeam to seal the win for the Scarlet Knights.

“I was coming on the blitz and I saw the quarterback was about to throw the ball, but I was too far,” said Longerbeam, a native of Virginia. “I had to jump. When I looked up, the ball was in the air, and I got under it and went down.

“Just coming back to Virginia and being 1-0 … it meant everything to us. We put so much work into this season and to go 1-0 … means the world to us.”

The Hokies had tied the game at 23 after scoring touchdowns and converting two-point conversions on back-to-back possessions in the fourth quarter. Bhayshul Tuten scored both of the Hokies’ touchdowns on runs of 14 and 2 yards.

Kyle Monangai and Samuel Brown V combined for 144 rushing yards and three touchdowns for Rutgers, which finished with 187 yards rushing.

Tuten rushed for 122 yards to lead the Hokies.

“We know the team we have,” Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry said. “We know the potential we have. But you can’t just be about potential. You’ve got to meet it, and we’re not doing that right now. We are a better team that what we showed today.”

TAKEAWAYS

Rutgers: Schiano made a curious decision in the third quarter, electing to throw the ball on fourth-and-goal from the 1 with a 23-7 lead and failing to convert. That was one of many scoring opportunities — the Scarlet Knights missed two field goals and lost a fumble inside the Virginia Tech 5 — that Rutgers wasted in a game it should have won easily. But the Scarlet Knights survived and head into their Big Ten opener undefeated.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies waited too late to get going in this one and it cost them. They turned the ball over three times and couldn’t get a stop in losing the time of possession battle badly (39:20-20:40). It all added up to yet another nonconference loss to a Power 4 opponent. Virginia Tech has lost 12 straight nonconference games to Power 4 opponents and Notre Dame.

PLAY OF THE GAME

The Scarlet Knights were reeling in the fourth quarter after giving up touchdowns on back-to-back possessions, but made the play of the game on the first play of the drive after Virginia Tech had tied the game at 23. Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis completed a 63-yard screen pass to Ian Strong that got Rutgers to the Virginia Tech 12 and led to the game-winning field goal.

“Great call by Kirk Ciarrocca (Rutgers offensive coordinator),” Schiano said. “That’s really what it was. Really a great call.”

SLOW START COSTS HOKIES — AGAIN

Virginia Tech has started slowly in each of its four games this season. The Hokies trailed Vanderbilt 16-0 in a season-opening loss, led Marshall just 10-6 at halftime in a win, led Old Dominion 14-10 at halftime in a victory, and trailed 14-0 to the Scarlet Knights. Now at 2-2, the Hokies have lost to a team picked to finish last in the SEC and one picked to finish ninth in the Big Ten.

“We have to look at it,” Pry said. “We’ve made some changes, from the way we start practices and, the mindset from play callers. We’ll have to look at it some more. … It’s something I have to look at as the head coach.”

UP NEXT

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights host Washington on Friday.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies play at No. 8 Miami on Friday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.