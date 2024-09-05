Indiana seeks 2-0 start as Western Illinois tries to snap Division I’s longest losing streak at 25

Western Illinois at Indiana, Friday, 7 p.m. ET (BTN) BetMGM College Football Odds: No line. Series record: First meeting. WHAT’S…

Western Illinois at Indiana, Friday, 7 p.m. ET (BTN)

BetMGM College Football Odds: No line.

Series record: First meeting.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Last weekend, Curt Cignetti became the first coach to win in his Hoosiers debut then talked about the need to play better to keep fans in the stands. A short week might not help Indiana clean up all the mistakes, but a 2-0 record would do wonders for a program that won only nine times over the past three seasons. The Leathernecks, meanwhile, are trying to snap a 25-game losing streak, the longest of any FBS or FCS school. Western Illinois’ last win came Oct. 30, 2021 and their last road win came Sept. 25, 2021.

KEY MATCHUP

Indiana’s ground game vs. Western Ilinois’ run defense. Newcomers Ty Son Lawton, Justice Ellison and Elijah Green ran for a total of 222 yards and three scores last week against Florida International. Indiana produced its highest single-game rushing total (234 yards) since November 2022. If the Leathernecks don’t improve after allowing 312 yards rushing, 7.6 yards per carry and three TDs last week at Northern Illinois, expect another long night.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Western Illinois: DB Willie Jones. The fourth-year player who started his career at Bowling Green and had 19 tackles in 11 games last season nearly matched that total with 13 tackles in the season opener. He faces a more daunting challenge against the Hoosiers.

Indiana: QB Kurtis Rourke. The former Mid-American Conference star had a promising start to his Hoosiers career, throwing for 180 yards and one TD while demonstrating he could extend plays with his feet. Cignetti wants to see more consistency from Rourke this week.

FACTS & FIGURES

The matchup features two first-year coaches at their respective institutions, Cignetti and Joe Davis. … Western Illinois left the Missouri Valley Football Conference this year and is now part of the Big South-Ohio Valley Football Association. … Indiana has won 14 consecutive games against FCS foes and is 17-1 all-time against FCS teams. … Seven of the Leathernecks last eight losses have come by 39 or more points. … LB Aidan Fisher, one of 13 players who followed Cignetti from James Madison to Indiana, had an impressive first week with 12 tackles, two for loss and one sack. … QB Nathan Lamb was 17 of 29 with 204 yards and one TD in his first start with Western Illinois.

